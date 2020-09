1 / 6

Happy Birthday, Sanaya Irani!

Sanaya Irani is all set to celebrate her first quarantine birthday today. The TV star marks her 37th birthday this year. Sanaya Irani already has social media flooding with good wishes from her fans and friends in the industry. Arjun Bijlani, her Mile Jab Hum Tum co-star shared a beautiful wish for his pretty friend “Happy birthday strawberry... be as mad as u are and you are one woman who has a strong opinion and sticks to her decisions. Wishing u the best and I know ur jus one year younger.” Miley Jab Hum Tum can surely be cited as one of the best and memorable television shows. The show consisted of romance, fun, drama and emotions. The first episode of Miley Jab Hum Tum aired on 22 September, 2008 and went on to become one of the highest rated and loved shows. Sanaya Irani was our favourite female protagonist, 'Gunjan' a.k.a Chashmish. Post Miley Jab Hum Tum, in 2015, Irani was a finalist for the eight season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She also starred in shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Chhanchhan, Left Right Left and Kasamh Se. Sanaya got married to her longtime boyfriend and Miley Jab Hum Tum co-actor Mohit Sehgal in January, 2016. She later participated in Nach Baliye in 2017 with Mohit Sehgal and won the third place. Today, as she celebrates her big day, take a look at these surprising statements the actress made about her career so far.

Photo Credit : Sanaya Irani Instagram