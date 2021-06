1 / 6

Sanaya Irani's vacation pictures

Sanaya Irani is one of the popular actress in the television industry. Sanaya was pursuing her MBA degree while she started modelling. She made her acting debut in 2006 with the romantic drama, Fanaa, and after that, she went ahead to appear in many advertisments and television commercials. Sanaya Irani made her television debut with SAB TV’s series, Left Right Left and rose to fame by playing the character of the studious and simple girl, Gunjan Saxena in Miley Jab Hum Tum. It was on the sets of this series that Sanaya Irani met the love of her life, Mohit Sehgal and the couple tied the knot with each other after being in a long-term relationship. Sanaya Irani was also acknowledged as the Face of the Year and is the only television actor that has appeared in People Magazine’s 40 Most Beautiful Women list. In 2011, Sanaya Irani became a household name by playing the character of bubbly, Khushi Kumari Gupta in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. Having been in the industry for over a decade, Sanaya Irani has created a huge fan base for herself with her work. But, even though Sanaya Irani has a busy work schedule, she knows how to enjoy her free time. Here are Sanaya Irani’s vacation pictures that prove her love for travelling. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Sanaya Irani Instagram