Sanaya Irani's THROWBACK vacay photos will leave you green with envy

Sanaya Irani's THROWBACK vacay photos will leave you green with envy

Sanaya Irani is one of the most loved actresses of the TV industry. Anyone who follows the actress on Instagram knows her love for travelling knows no bounds. On that note, take a look at her travel photos.
3403 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Sanaya Irani's travel photos

    Sanaya Irani's travel photos

    Sanaya Irani is one of the most loved actresses of the TV industry. Sanaya made her acting debut with a cameo in the Yash Raj Film 'Fanaa' as Mehbooba. In an interview with a leading daily, she spoke about her role and said, "It was by accident that I got that role. It was like a dream come true for me, since Aamir Khan and Kajol are my favourite actors." Sanaya is popularly known for playing Gunjan in Miley Jab Hum Tum and Khushi in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? She was also a finalist in the eighth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Post that, she participated in Nach Baliye with her partner Mohit Sehgal and won third place. Apart from her acting, Sanaya is loved by the masses for her bubbly nature and down-to-earth personality. The actress is very active on social media. Time and again, she keeps posting her beautiful pictures and videos on Instagram. She has been keeping her fans updated about her quarantine routine. Anyone who follows the actress on Instagram knows her love for travelling knows no bounds. She is a travel junkie. Her vacay photos are a perfect treat to all her fans. Plus, they will leave you green with envy as well. Check out!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Clicked by her one and only

    Clicked by her one and only

    Clicked by hubby Mohit Sehgal, Sanaya's pic is beautiful beyond words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    This says it all!

    This says it all!

    This snap proves how much she loves travelling.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Travel style

    Travel style

    The actress' travel style is always on point. Not just travel, she knows how to slay at red carpet events as well.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Beach baby

    Beach baby

    Sanaya is a beach baby.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    The view!

    The view!

    Sanaya shared this snap and wrote, "That behind me is El Capitan that stands tall at the Yosemite National Park. It truly is a sight to see in person."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Goals

    Goals

    What do you have to say about this pic?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    San Francisco diaries

    San Francisco diaries

    "Just hanging in there. This was the very moment my phone fell out of my back pocket and broke," wrote Sanaya.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Mood

    Mood

    The actress' t-shirt says it all!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Couple goals

    Couple goals

    This pic will not just give you travel but also couple goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

