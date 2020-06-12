Sanaya Irani's THROWBACK vacay photos will leave you green with envy

1 / 10

Sanaya Irani's travel photos

Sanaya Irani is one of the most loved actresses of the TV industry. Sanaya made her acting debut with a cameo in the Yash Raj Film 'Fanaa' as Mehbooba. In an interview with a leading daily, she spoke about her role and said, "It was by accident that I got that role. It was like a dream come true for me, since Aamir Khan and Kajol are my favourite actors." Sanaya is popularly known for playing Gunjan in Miley Jab Hum Tum and Khushi in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? She was also a finalist in the eighth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Post that, she participated in Nach Baliye with her partner Mohit Sehgal and won third place. Apart from her acting, Sanaya is loved by the masses for her bubbly nature and down-to-earth personality. The actress is very active on social media. Time and again, she keeps posting her beautiful pictures and videos on Instagram. She has been keeping her fans updated about her quarantine routine. Anyone who follows the actress on Instagram knows her love for travelling knows no bounds. She is a travel junkie. Her vacay photos are a perfect treat to all her fans. Plus, they will leave you green with envy as well. Check out!

