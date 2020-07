1 / 7

Everything you want to know about Sanaya Irani's skincare routine

Sanaya Irani is one of the most beautiful actresses in the entertainment industry and enjoys a huge fan following. The gorgeous actress known for playing Gunjan in Miley Jab Hum Tum and Khushi in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. She has also been a part of films like Fanaa, Dum Dum Dumroo and Pihu. She recently made her debut as a leading role with the film Ghost last year. However, showbiz was not a planned move for Sanaya. She explains, “I never aspired to be famous; I think I got lucky. I feel uncomfortable when people recognise me. I cover my face when I go sabzi shopping. It’s complex, which I developed years ago. During my boarding school days, other students would call me ‘white cockroach’ and ‘white lizard’ because of my fair skin. Back then, I would wonder why I was born with this complexion. Many people think that it’s a boon to be fair; if only they could see it through my eyes. So, I am obsessed with tanning myself.” On the work front, just when it seemed that challenging characters had dried up on the small screen and now she is trying her luck in movies. Interestingly, the actress was averse to trying her luck in films in the beginning. She says, “I always feared the casting couch. Not that I would have taken it lying down; I would have beaten the sh*t out of him. I took up this film because a friend was originally supposed to direct it, though he didn’t eventually. However, in hindsight, I am happy that I didn’t start with films, as I learnt a great deal on a TV. Even if I make a mistake in one episode, I can always improve myself in the next telecast.” Everyone out there who follows her on Instagram knows she is a travel freak and heads over heels in love with her husband Mohit Sehgal. The actress' social media includes beautiful and mesmerizing photos of herself from exotic locations. From exotic vacations, priceless moments with her BFFs, zero makeup looks to her fashionable looks, she never fails to give a treat to her fans. The pretty actress still has radiant skin and lovely tresses and manages to look flawless all the time. Though Sanaya has flawless skin and great complexion, she follows a very simple skincare routine to take care of her skin. Here's how you can attain beautiful skin like the actress in just a few steps.

Photo Credit : Instagram