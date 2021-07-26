Sandra Bullock Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of the star's CUTEST moments with Keanu Reeves, Hugh Grant and more co stars

1 / 6

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves' adorable Speed pairing

Sandra Bullock has been known to be one of the most versatile actresses of her time. The actress has dabbled in various genres including rom-coms, action, and comedy and science-fiction. She is an Academy Award winner as well after bagging the Best Actress honour for her performance in the biographical film, The Blind Side in 2009. One of Bullock's most lovable traits for fans has been her ability to seem relatable with the kind of authenticity to her characters and if there's one film that echoes this best, it's Miss Congeniality. Among other Sandra Bullock have managed to remain favourites over the years include Speed with Keanu Reeves, Two Weeks Notice with Hugh Grant, The Proposal with Ryan Reynolds among others. As Sandra Bullock celebrates her birthday on July 26, we take a look at some of the best off-screen moments with these co-stars. After Speed, many considered Bullock and Reeves to be the cutest on-screen couple and it was later revealed by both the celebs that they had a crush on each other during filming. Let's take a look at more such stories about Bullock's amazing equation with her co-stars with their cutest photos together.

Photo Credit : Getty Images