  Sandra Bullock Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of the star's CUTEST moments with Keanu Reeves, Hugh Grant and more co stars

Sandra Bullock Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of the star's CUTEST moments with Keanu Reeves, Hugh Grant and more co stars

Sandra Bullock is known to be one of the friendliest Hollywood stars and these photos of the actress with her popular co-stars certainly seem proof of that.
5416 reads Mumbai Updated: July 26, 2021 03:17 pm
    Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves at a red carpet event

    Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves' adorable Speed pairing

    Sandra Bullock has been known to be one of the most versatile actresses of her time. The actress has dabbled in various genres including rom-coms, action, and comedy and science-fiction. She is an Academy Award winner as well after bagging the Best Actress honour for her performance in the biographical film, The Blind Side in 2009. One of Bullock's most lovable traits for fans has been her ability to seem relatable with the kind of authenticity to her characters and if there's one film that echoes this best, it's Miss Congeniality. Among other Sandra Bullock have managed to remain favourites over the years include Speed with Keanu Reeves, Two Weeks Notice with Hugh Grant, The Proposal with Ryan Reynolds among others. As Sandra Bullock celebrates her birthday on July 26, we take a look at some of the best off-screen moments with these co-stars. After Speed, many considered Bullock and Reeves to be the cutest on-screen couple and it was later revealed by both the celebs that they had a crush on each other during filming. Let's take a look at more such stories about Bullock's amazing equation with her co-stars with their cutest photos together.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Sandra Bullock and Hugh Grant at the red carpet premiere of Two Weeks Notice

    Sandra Bullock and Hugh Grant's friendly red carpet vibe

    Sandra Bullock and Hugh Grant starred in the 2002 romantic comedy, Two Weeks Notice and while their onscreen chemistry was palpable, the duo's amazing offscreen vibe is captured in several red carpet photos such as this. Don't they look like absolute best friends?

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds during an event for The Proposal

    Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds caught in a quirky moment

    Just like Sandra and Ryan's characters had a quirky relationship in The Proposal, their offscreen rapport seems equally fun and this photo seems to be the proof of all the fun they must have had while shooting the 2009 film. We love a picture with spreading some laughs and love.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Sandra Bullock and Benjamin Bratt clicked at a event

    The Miss Congeniality couple

    Sandra Bullock and Benjamin Bratt made for the cutest couples in the popular film. This picture of Bullock and Bratt is from the time the duo were promoting their 2000 film. Who knew then that their characters of Gracie and Eric would stay in our hearts forever.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Sandra Bullock and George Clooney during Gravity promotions

    Sandra Bullock's cute click with Gravity co-star George Clooney

    Sandra Bullock and George Clooney got along great when they worked together on their science fiction film, Gravity and it was evident from their appearances together during the film's promotions. Known for having an amazing sense of humour, both the celebrities seemed to make the other laugh harder. We love how this picture captures their amazing rapport with each other.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Sandra Bullock and Matthew McConaughey during Guys Choice Awards

    Sandra Bullock and Matthew Matthew McConaughey at Spike's Guys Choice Awards

    In 2014, Bullock was awarded the Decade of Hotness prize at Spike's Guys Choice Awards and to present her the honour, her former on-screen flames Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant, and Keanu Reeves had come together. Sandra and Matthew starred in A Time to Kill and several other films.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

