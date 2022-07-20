Sandra Oh Birthday: 6 times the Killing Eve star brought her A-game on the red carpet

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Sandra Oh

For most of us, our first ever encounter with the brilliance of Sandra Oh's acting was in her sassy yet caring character of Dr Cristina Yang in the popular ABC series Grey's Anatomy. But even before the medical drama took flight, Sandra had already made a name for herself playing Rita Wu in the controversial and one-of-a-kind dark comedy HBO series Arliss in 1996. Ever since the Canadian-American actress is lauded for her acting prowess and respected in the industry for taking on unconventional roles. Besides her illustrious acting career, Sandra also makes it a point to bring her fashion A-game to every red carpet she steps on. To celebrate her 51st birthday, check out some of Sandra Oh's fashion bests from red carpets so far.

Photo Credit : Getty Images