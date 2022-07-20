Sandra Oh Birthday: 6 times the Killing Eve star brought her A-game on the red carpet

For most of us, our first ever encounter with the brilliance of Sandra Oh's acting was in her sassy yet caring character of Dr Cristina Yang in the popular ABC series Grey's Anatomy. But even before the medical drama took flight, Sandra had already made a name for herself playing Rita Wu in the controversial and one-of-a-kind dark comedy HBO series Arliss in 1996. Ever since the Canadian-American actress is lauded for her acting prowess and respected in the industry for taking on unconventional roles. Besides her illustrious acting career, Sandra also makes it a point to bring her fashion A-game to every red carpet she steps on. To celebrate her 51st birthday, check out some of Sandra Oh's fashion bests from red carpets so far.
Sandra stunned all as she stepped on the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet in 2022, wearing this elaborate shimmery gown accompanied by an emerald green clutch to add a splash of colour to her silver brilliance.
The actress once again dropped all jaws as she entered the 2019 SAG Awards donning this gorgeous deep red gown. The overlapping of two different textures along with the one-shoulder look went very well altogether, especially as she kept it rather simple with her accessories and hair.
While posing for the winning pose after she got honoured for the Best Performance in a Television Series for her role in Killing Eve at the 2019 Golden Globes, the actress opted for a classic white gown with a sparkly twist on it as she paired the look with a clean top bun and hoop earrings.
Looking back at an iconic Sandra Oh moment from 2009, the actress opted for a gold straight gown for her appearance at the 61st Primetime Emmy Awards and absolutely slayed the look.
A decade later in 2019 at the 71st Emmy Awards, Sandra showed up in a sophisticated monochrome look as she pulled off the baby pink dress with a flare of pink eyeshadow spilling on the side of her eyes.
Sandra brought on the retro vibes to the red carpet of the 2019 Golden Globe Awards as she showed up wearing a classic white gown which she took to the next level with her swooped-up hair resembling her shoulder poof accompanied by the classic retro red lipstick.