The wedding festivities

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya got married yesterday on 4th December, in a grand wedding in Jaipur. Their wedding festivities kicked off with Mata Ki Chowki in Mumbai, where she donned a red saree. This was followed by a Mehendi ceremony with close family and friends in attendance. Later, the couple arranged a magical Sufi night, accompanied by the Sangeet and pre-wedding party. Their wedding celebration further included a bachelorette party, glimpses of which were shared by Hansika Motwani on her Instagram handle. The festivities also included performances by the couple on songs like Kala Chasma, Kesariya, and Bang Bang. Over the last couple of days, Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya have been making headlines with their wedding and keeping the netizens on their toes. On this note, let us take a look at some pictures from the fairytale wedding.