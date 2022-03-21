PHOTOS: Take a look at some of ASTRO’s genius maknae and birthday boy, Sanha’s gorgeous outfits

1 / 6

Let's take a glance at the various outfits worn by ASTRO's handsome maknae, Sanha

Yoon Sanha, known mononymously as Sanha, is a South Korean singer, actor, and model under the label of Fantagio. He is a member of the South Korean boy group ASTRO and its sub-unit Moonbin & Sanha. On September 14, 2020, they released their first extended play called ‘In-Out’, with the title track ‘Bad Idea’. They received their first win from SBS MTV's ‘The Show’ marking their first win as a sub-unit and third win as ASTRO. In July 2019, he was confirmed as one of the MCs for the tvN D variety talk show ‘Night Of Blanket Kicks’ alongside MJ. The same year, he made his acting debut as Tae Oh in the web drama Love Formula 11M. He also collaborated with AOA's Chanmi for the drama's OST ‘One More Chance.’ On September 16, 2021, Fantagio confirmed that Sanha will be starring in a web drama titled ‘Your Playlist’ alongside DreamNote's Sumin. The web drama premiered on October 15, 2021. On November 19 2021, It was revealed that Sanha has been cast in the South Korean production of hit Off-Broadway musical ‘Altar Boyz’. Sanha played the role of Abraham and will star alongside Golden Child's Y and Joochan, NU'EST's Baekho and SF9's Taeyang. In 2022, Sanha joined the KBS drama ‘Crazy Love’ which was his debut terrestrial drama. It began broadcasting in March.

