Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi will steal your heart with these mesmerising selfies; See PHOTOS

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara co star will steal your heart with these selfies

Dil Bechara's title track will be out tomorrow and this song happens to be late Sushant Singh Rajput's last song he shot before his demise. Choreographer Farah Khan who taught the dance moves for this song to the actor recalls her experience teaching Sushant the dance moves"I remembered Sushant had once come to a reality dance show as a guest celebrity, which I was judging. That was the only time a celebrity guest had danced better than the contestants on that show. As a reward for nailing it perfectly, all Sushant wanted was food from my house. I got home-cooked food for him.”Dil Bechara also stars actress Sanjana Sanghi who will mark her debut as a leading actress with this film. The actress was earlier seen in the critically acclaimed and hit movies Rockstar and Hindi Medium in supporting roles. Dil Bechara will mark the directorial debut of Bollywood's famous casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The movie will be released on the 24th of July 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar. The poster of the same has been shared by several members of the film fraternity including Diljit Dosanjh and Kartik Aaryan. Sharing a heartfelt note about the same, the 23-year-old actress shares a video with an emotional voice note about how important the movie is to her and all those who worked in it especially Sushant. For the uninitiated, you will be surprised to know that Sanjana not only aces in acting but she also came first in Delhi University. Sanjana clearly is the perfect example of beauty with brains. Today take a look at these stunning selfies of the actress which will make your heart skip a beat for sure.

Photo Credit : Instagram