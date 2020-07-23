Before Dil Bechara, Sanjana Sanghi starred in Rockstar; Take a look at her previous work in films and ads

1 / 7

A look at Sanjana Sanghi's past appearances in movies and commercials

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's film Dil Bechara is all set to release on Disney + Hotstar on 24 July. The trailer of the film created a huge buzz. Sushant Singh Rajput's dialogue from the film 'Janam Kab Lena Hai Aur Marna Kab Hai Hum Decide Nahi Kar Sakte Hai, Par Kaise Jeena Hai Woh Hum Decide Kar Sakte Hai' went viral on the internet. Apart from the dialogues, fans can't stop talking about Sushant and Sanjana's amazing chemistry. The duo's chemistry looks convincing. They also shared a good bond off-screen. Apparently, Sanjana met Sushant for the first time during the film's reading session. She recalled the first meeting by saying we both nerds had read the script down to its last word respectively and both our copies looked like they were tattered old novels. I was a bundle of nerves. Mukesh asked me to just relax, and we all jumped right in. The actress revealed that they bonded over their love for knowledge. Also, food was a huge mutual love for both of them in addition to academia. For the uninitiated, Sanjana will be making her debut as a leading actress in Bollywood. Before Dil Bechara, she featured in several films and also commercials. Speaking of that, here's all you need to know about the movies and commercials she featured in the past.

Photo Credit : Instagram