Happy Birthday Sanjana Sanghi: Dil Bechara actress' THROWBACK photos show her lively and vibrant side

1 / 9

Sanjana Sanghi's throwback photos are unmissable

Sanjana Sanghi who made her Bollywood debut as a leading actress with Dil Bechara turns a year older today. She shared screen space with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the same. Sanjana won hearts with her performance in the film. Fans of the actress are now eagerly waiting to see her in more films. For the uninitiated, Sanjana was 14-years-old when she made her film debut with Rockstar. She played Nargis Fakhri's sister in the same. Post Rockstar, Sanjana was seen in Irrfan and Saba Qamar starrer Hindi Medium. That's not all! She also featured in Fukrey Returns which starred Richa Chaddha, Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and others. The actress is a beauty with brains. Apart from films, she has been associated with advertisements for many years. She has starred in advertisements for companies like Coca Cola, Close-Up, Tanishq, Cadbury, Dabur, Samsung, and more. She is also very active on social media. Being an active social media user, she often shares her mesmerising pictures on Instagram. On the occasion of her birthday, let's take a look at some of her best throwback moments.

Photo Credit : Instagram