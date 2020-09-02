/
Happy Birthday Sanjana Sanghi: Dil Bechara actress' THROWBACK photos show her lively and vibrant side
Sanjana Sanghi who made her Bollywood debut as a leading actress with Dil Bechara turns a year older today. On the occasion of her birthday, let's take a look at some of her best throwback moments.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Updated: September 2, 2020 01:46 pm
