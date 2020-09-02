Advertisement
Happy Birthday Sanjana Sanghi: Dil Bechara actress' THROWBACK photos show her lively and vibrant side

Sanjana Sanghi who made her Bollywood debut as a leading actress with Dil Bechara turns a year older today. On the occasion of her birthday, let's take a look at some of her best throwback moments.
32498 reads Mumbai Updated: September 2, 2020 01:46 pm
  • 1 / 9
    Sanjana Sanghi's throwback photos are unmissable

    Sanjana Sanghi's throwback photos are unmissable

    Sanjana Sanghi who made her Bollywood debut as a leading actress with Dil Bechara turns a year older today. She shared screen space with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the same. Sanjana won hearts with her performance in the film. Fans of the actress are now eagerly waiting to see her in more films. For the uninitiated, Sanjana was 14-years-old when she made her film debut with Rockstar. She played Nargis Fakhri's sister in the same. Post Rockstar, Sanjana was seen in Irrfan and Saba Qamar starrer Hindi Medium. That's not all! She also featured in Fukrey Returns which starred Richa Chaddha, Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and others. The actress is a beauty with brains. Apart from films, she has been associated with advertisements for many years. She has starred in advertisements for companies like Coca Cola, Close-Up, Tanishq, Cadbury, Dabur, Samsung, and more. She is also very active on social media. Being an active social media user, she often shares her mesmerising pictures on Instagram. On the occasion of her birthday, let's take a look at some of her best throwback moments.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Rockstar

    Rockstar

    She shared screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Stunning

    Stunning

    The actress looks beyond beautiful in saree.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Selfie goals

    Selfie goals

    The actress' selfie game is on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    School days

    School days

    Sanjana captioned this pic as, "Those red bricked walls, darker than our blood telling tales of generations together. #modernschool#forever#over#fml"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Candid at its best

    Candid at its best

    We absolutely love this candid click of the actress!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Her smile

    Her smile

    She has got a pretty smile.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Mumma's girl

    Mumma's girl

    "A chilly October evening overlooking the twinkling lights of the Pink City atop Fort Amber was mesmerizing // Happy birthday to my biggest source of strength, I love you Ma," captioned Sanjana.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Travel freak

    Travel freak

    "That smile is an absolute lie and a failed cover up for a petrified me struggling to find my balance on a rather aggressive speed boat," captioned Sanjana.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

