Sanjana Sanghi: Dil Bechara star's stunning photos will make you fall in love with her mesmerising beauty

Sanjana Sanghi is all set for the release of her upcoming film Dil Bechara and the trailer of the most anticipated film has finally been released. She will be making her debut as a leading lady opposite the much-loved late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has earlier played minor roles on-screen. Dil Bechara will mark the directorial debut of Bollywood's famous casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The trailer is bound to leave you emotional and in tears. Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, the makers of Sushant’s last film- Dil Bechara announced that his film will digitally release on July 24, 2020. While die-hard fans of Sushant expressed a sense of angst on Twitter as they wanted his last film to witness a theatrical release, however, in times of the pandemic, the best way to celebrate the late actor is to release his film online. Last week, Sanjana left for Delhi and had shared a picture of herself from Mumbai airport and mentioned that she is leaving Mumbai. Her caption left the fans anxious as it dropped hints about Sanjana leaving Mumbai maybe forever. Needless to say, this did make a lot of heads turn and her fans were quite disappointed. However, the newcomer clarified the reports about her bidding adieu to Mumbai and revealed that she isn’t leaving the city and that there is nothing to worry about. Sanjana is also extremely active on social media and keeps sharing some of the most stunning photos! From her photoshoots, vacay pics to stylish looks, her feed is a delight for her fans. On that note, take a look at her most gorgeous photos that will surely leave you mesmerised.

