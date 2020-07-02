Advertisement
Sanjana Sanghi: Interning at BBC to being a university topper; Interesting facts about the Dil Bechara actor

Sanjana Sanghi: Interning at BBC to being a university topper; Interesting facts about the Dil Bechara actor

Sanjana Sanghi's lesser-known facts will surprise you with her hidden talents and make you love the Dil Bechara actor even more.
579 reads Mumbai
    Sanjana Sanghi's interesting facts will leave you surprised

    Sanjana Sanghi is all set for the release of her movie Dil Bechara as the leading star for the first time. The actress who has already worked on the big screen with minor roles in some movies recently left Mumbai for Delhi. Dil Bechara will mark the directorial debut of Bollywood's famous casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The movie also stars late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who passed away last month. Sharing a heartfelt note about the same, the 23 year old actress shares a video with an emotional voice note about how important the movie is to her and all those who worked in it especially Sushant. The actress shared in the video how she along with the entire cast and crew of the movie wanted the film to be released on the big screen but due to the current situation all around the world, the movie is being released on the OTT platform. The movie will be released on the 24th of July 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar. The poster of the same has been shared by several members of the film fraternity including Diljit Dosanjh and Kartik Aaryan. Diljit in fact even shared how he felt the film should have released in theatres. Their movie is based on the 2014 Hollywood romance drama The Fault in Our Stars starring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley. The beautiful actress who is all set to make her mark in Bollywood as the leading actress in this movie is more than just a pretty face. Today have a look at these interesting facts about Sanjana Sanghi.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    She is a journalist

    The actress completed her undergraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Mira Rajput is her college senior

    That's right both the celebs have graduated from Lady Shri Ram College for Women. Sanjana graduated in the year 2017 while Mira graduated from the same in 2015.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    She has always been a credential student

    Yes! the actress has even been awarded by LK Advani for her excellent performance in school

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    She has interned at BBC

    During her college days, the actress interned at the reputed BBC.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Know her roots

    The actress' father Sandeep Sanghi is an entrepreneur while her mom, Shagun Sanghi is a homemaker.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Talent runs in the family

    Also her elder brother Sumer Sanghi works at Google.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    When she worked as a writer

    The actress worked as a feature writer for Youth Ki Awaaz before making her Bollywood debut.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Her marketing experience

    She also worked as a marketing trainee at Viacom Motion Pictures.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Her debut film

    Sanjana made her debut with Rockstar at the age of 13, she played the role of Nargis Fakhri's sister.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    She has acted in over 150 commercials

    Yes! the actress has acted in several commercials from Coca Cola to Cadbury.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    She is the topper of Delhi University

    Yes, she came first in her university and bagged a gold medal for the same.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    She has been trained by this infamous director

    The actress took her training under NK Sharma, the infamous theatre director.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Getting into her character in Dil Bechara

    Sanjana spent a lot of time with real cancer patients to get into the roots of her character in Dil Bechara.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    She is obsessed with this movie

    Sanjana is obsessed with Dil Chahta Hai and she did her college thesis on the same.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

