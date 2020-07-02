Sanjana Sanghi: Interning at BBC to being a university topper; Interesting facts about the Dil Bechara actor

1 / 15

Sanjana Sanghi's interesting facts will leave you surprised

Sanjana Sanghi is all set for the release of her movie Dil Bechara as the leading star for the first time. The actress who has already worked on the big screen with minor roles in some movies recently left Mumbai for Delhi. Dil Bechara will mark the directorial debut of Bollywood's famous casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The movie also stars late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who passed away last month. Sharing a heartfelt note about the same, the 23 year old actress shares a video with an emotional voice note about how important the movie is to her and all those who worked in it especially Sushant. The actress shared in the video how she along with the entire cast and crew of the movie wanted the film to be released on the big screen but due to the current situation all around the world, the movie is being released on the OTT platform. The movie will be released on the 24th of July 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar. The poster of the same has been shared by several members of the film fraternity including Diljit Dosanjh and Kartik Aaryan. Diljit in fact even shared how he felt the film should have released in theatres. Their movie is based on the 2014 Hollywood romance drama The Fault in Our Stars starring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley. The beautiful actress who is all set to make her mark in Bollywood as the leading actress in this movie is more than just a pretty face. Today have a look at these interesting facts about Sanjana Sanghi.

Photo Credit : Instagram