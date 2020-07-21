Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Sanjana Sanghi
/
Sanjana Sanghi's statements about Sushant Singh Rajput reveal the Dil Bechara co stars shared a great bond

Sanjana Sanghi's statements about Sushant Singh Rajput reveal the Dil Bechara co stars shared a great bond

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput shared a great bond with his Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi. Ahead of the film's release, take a look at some of her statements about Sushant Singh Rajput.
2824 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Sanjana Sanghi's statements about her Dil Bechara co-star Sushant Singh Rajput

    Sanjana Sanghi's statements about her Dil Bechara co-star Sushant Singh Rajput

    Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara is all set to release on Disney + Hotstar on 24 July. Dil Bechara is based on the remake of Hollywood film, The Fault In Our Stars. It starred Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley. The trailer of Dil Bechara finally came out a few weeks ago and it created the right amount of buzz. For the uninitiated, earlier, Dil Bechara's trailer had broken the record of being the most liked video within just 24 hours of its release on YouTube. And recently, it broke another record. The Dil Bechara trailer has now become the first-ever movie trailer to get more than 10 million likes on YouTube. Yes, you read that right! From dialogues to the storyline, fans can't stop talking about the upcoming film. Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's chemistry with co-star Sanjana Sanghi is also creating a huge buzz. For the uninitiated, Dil Bechara marks Sanjana's debut as a leading actress in Bollywood. Previously, she featured in Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar, Fukrey Returns, and Hindi Medium. Going by the trailer of Dil Bechara, Sushant and Sanjana's chemistry looks promising. Post Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Sanjana has been sharing behind-the-scenes pictures with the late actor. The same reveal that they shared an amazing bond off-screen. Ahead of the film's release, here are some of her statements about Sushant Singh Rajput.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Bonded over their love for knowledge

    Bonded over their love for knowledge

    Apparently, Sanjana met Sushant for the first time for the film's reading session. She recalled the first meeting by saying we both nerds had read the script down to its last word respectively and both our copies looked like they were tattered old novels. 'I was a bundle of nerves. Mukesh asked me to just relax, and we all jumped right in,' revealed Sanjana. The duo bonded over their love for knowledge.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Foodie

    Foodie

    She further revealed how food played a role in their friendship. She said, 'Mukesh, Sushant, and I were all helpless foodies. We ordered a lavish spread. Looked at the dining table, yet we 3 decided to take to the floor, spread our meal on a mat and started gorging.' Food was a huge mutual love for us in addition to academia.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Memory

    Memory

    Sharing the sweet memory, she also revealed, ''He mocked me for how much food I can eat.'

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 8
    Great bond

    Great bond

    Post his demise, Sanjana penned a heartfelt note and poured her heart out. She wrote, 'Oye? I need to laugh till my stomach hurts at all your bad jokes. I need to complete with you on who can eat more ham & cheese omelets and drink more chai. Fight with you over who's script looks more tattered and worn out because we worked on it endlessly. Try to keep up with your electric pace every time you said, 'Chal na, thoda dance karte hain!' in the middle of a tough scene. And argue with you over what we feel about Yuval Noah Harrari & Freud's books. UGH'.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    Always motivated her on sets

    Always motivated her on sets

    Post his sad demise, Sanjana shared a video and discussed how amid her struggles he always motivated her by appreciating her acting skills. She even revealed that he would call her rockstar.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 7 / 8
    An understanding co-star

    An understanding co-star

    She also revealed how he guided her over the film's various processes and the nuances of a film set. Sanjana also described him as an ever accepting and understanding co-star.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 8 / 8
    Quoted John Green

    Quoted John Green

    In her heartfelt post, Sanjana quoted John Green and wrote, 'Sushant - You gave me forever, within a limited number of days and for that, I am forever grateful. A forever of learnings and memories.'

    Photo Credit : Youtube

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement