A look at Birthday Boy's photos with family

Sanjay Dutt's life has been full of controversies, from his weddings to affairs to being jailed. But the actor's most special person in his life his wife, Maanayata Dutt has always stood by him in all times. Maanayata Dutt is the third wife of the actor. Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata are parents to their nine-year-old twins, Shahraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt. Manyata Dutt’s evolution to being his soulmate speaks volumes about Dutt’s drastic change in his lifestyle. At the same time, both are living a happy married life. The Bhoomi actor is now a family man. Despite having a packed schedule and sequent assignment lined up, the actor makes sure he is with his family on festivals and special occasions giving enough time to his wife and children. Talking about the work front, Sanjay was last seen in director Ashutosh Gowariker's film Panipat. For the fans, the actor will be seen KGF: Chapter 2 and his character's new poster was released today on the occasion of his birthday. The Khalnayak actor is in Mumbai currently while his wife along with kids is stuck in Dubai due to the non-operation of international flights. In one of his interview with a leading entertainment daily, Sunjay Dutt said that in the past, he has spent periods of his life in a lockdown. Back then and even now, the one thought that stays with him is the way he misses his family. Sanjay as a father and husband is always worried about their safety. For him, his family is everything and these photos say it all.

Photo Credit : Instagram