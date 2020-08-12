Sadak 2 actor Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata Dutt look ravishing together in THESE pictures

1 / 12

A look at Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt's stylish photos

After a bunch of tragedies, the latest news coming is that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer and will move to the US for medical treatment. The Sadak 2 actor complained of breathlessness four days ago and he was rushed to a private hospital in Mumbai. However, he tested negative with Coronavirus but unfortunately diagnosed with lung cancer. On the work front, makers of 'Sadak 2' dropped the character posters of Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur from the film. The Bhoomi actor took to Instagram to share the posters. The trailer of the film is out now. A sequel to 1991 film ‘Sadak’, the film will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Dutt's life has been full of controversies, from his weddings to affairs to being jailed. But the actor's most special person in his life his wife, Maanayata Dutt has always stood by him in all times. Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata are parents to their nine-year-old twins Shahraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt. Maanayata Dutt’s evolution to being his soulmate speaks volumes about Dutt’s drastic change in his lifestyle. At the same time, both are living a happy married life. For the fans, the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S starrer is in Mumbai currently while his wife along with kids is stuck in Dubai due to the non-operation of international flights. With nation’s prayers and blessings pouring in for the original Baba of Bollywood, we wish him a speedy recovery. On that note, let’s take a look at Sanjay Dutt’s adorable photos with wife Maanayata Dutt.

Photo Credit : Instagram