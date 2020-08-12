Advertisement
Sadak 2 actor Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata Dutt look ravishing together in THESE pictures

Sadak 2 actor Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata Dutt look ravishing together in THESE pictures

The Sadak 2 star has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer. Sanjay Dutt took to his social media to announce that he will be taking a short break from work and will be back soon.
8863 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 12
    A look at Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt's stylish photos

    A look at Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt's stylish photos

    After a bunch of tragedies, the latest news coming is that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer and will move to the US for medical treatment. The Sadak 2 actor complained of breathlessness four days ago and he was rushed to a private hospital in Mumbai. However, he tested negative with Coronavirus but unfortunately diagnosed with lung cancer. On the work front, makers of 'Sadak 2' dropped the character posters of Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur from the film. The Bhoomi actor took to Instagram to share the posters. The trailer of the film is out now. A sequel to 1991 film ‘Sadak’, the film will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Dutt's life has been full of controversies, from his weddings to affairs to being jailed. But the actor's most special person in his life his wife, Maanayata Dutt has always stood by him in all times. Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata are parents to their nine-year-old twins Shahraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt. Maanayata Dutt’s evolution to being his soulmate speaks volumes about Dutt’s drastic change in his lifestyle. At the same time, both are living a happy married life. For the fans, the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S starrer is in Mumbai currently while his wife along with kids is stuck in Dubai due to the non-operation of international flights. With nation’s prayers and blessings pouring in for the original Baba of Bollywood, we wish him a speedy recovery. On that note, let’s take a look at Sanjay Dutt’s adorable photos with wife Maanayata Dutt.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 12
    To the forevers

    To the forevers

    The actor looks peaceful and happy with his better half beside him.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 12
    Sometimes a husband, sometimes a kid

    Sometimes a husband, sometimes a kid

    Sanjay Dutt is one pampered kid for his wife and he loves it!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 12
    The blessing kiss

    The blessing kiss

    A timely reminder to his wife that she is his blessing by placing a peck on his wife’s head.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 12
    The Dutts

    The Dutts

    Maanayata Dutt with Sanjay Dutt looks ravishing as they twin in a black saree and black formal black suit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 12
    The happy couple

    The happy couple

    The style, glow and waves of contentment can be felt with this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 12
    Stick through best and worst

    Stick through best and worst

    The couple has stuck to each other amid all the controversies and even survived the lockdown while being thousands of kilometres apart.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 12
    It's all God’s blessing

    It's all God's blessing

    KGF 2 star along with wife acknowledges the almighty’s blessings as they offer prayers to Lord Ganesha.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 12
    On upcoming films

    On upcoming films

    The veteran actor will next feature in 'KGF: Chapter 2'. The actor unveiled his first look poster on his birthday on 29th July.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 12
    Sanjay’s character in Sadak 2

    Sanjay's character in Sadak 2

    The poster witnesses Sanjay Dutt with intense expressions on his face as he holds a pot that has fumes coming out of it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 12
    Twinning in black

    Twinning in black

    The couple in similar black outfits are not only vibing in clothes but at all levels.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 12
    Love-filled selfie

    Love-filled selfie

    This selfie reflects so much love and happiness. We are in total awe of this couple!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

