/
/
/
Sadak 2 actor Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata Dutt look ravishing together in THESE pictures
Sadak 2 actor Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata Dutt look ravishing together in THESE pictures
The Sadak 2 star has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer. Sanjay Dutt took to his social media to announce that he will be taking a short break from work and will be back soon.
Written By
Aishwarya Sharma
8863 reads
Mumbai
Published: August 12, 2020 03:21 pm
-
1 / 12
-
2 / 12
-
3 / 12
-
4 / 12
-
5 / 12
-
6 / 12
-
7 / 12
-
8 / 12
-
9 / 12
-
10 / 12
-
11 / 12
-
12 / 12