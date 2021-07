1 / 6

Sanjay Dutt's family pictures

Sanjay Dutt, born on July 29, 1959, is a popular name in the world of entertainment. He is the son of late actors, Nargis and Sunil Dutt, who made his debut in 1981 with the commercially successful drama, Rocky. Along with being praised for his work on-screen and appearing in many movies, Sanjay Dutt has also made headlines for winning awards for his performances. After he was released from jail in 2016, a movie was made on his life by Rajkumar Hirani, casting Ranbir Kapoor as the lead character. Even through the movie and in real-life, Sanjay Dutt has often revealed that he has been able to come this far only with the support of his family as his wife Maanayata, his children, and his other family members have always stood like a strong pillar with him. Today, as Sanjay Dutt turns a year older, here are the pictures of Sanjay Dutt that prove he is a complete family man. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla