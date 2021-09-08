Sanjay Dutt: PHOTOS of the actor with his daughters prove they are ‘daddy’s little girls’

1 / 6

Pictures of Sanjay Dutt with Trishala Dutt and Iqra Dutt giving father-daughter goals

Sanjay Dutt is a very popular name in the world of Indian entertainment. He is the son of late actors, Nargis Dutt and Sunil Dutt, who made his acting debut in 1981 with the commercially successful drama movie, Rocky. The actor entered the movie industry with a complete bang and went ahead to appear in many movies, making the headlines for his award-winning performances. Even though the actor is very hardworking and spends most of his time entertaining the audience, Sanjay Dutt never fails to take care of his family, keep them happy, and spend quality time with them. His lifelines include his three children, Iqra Dutt, Trishala Dutt, and Shahraan Dutt, with whom he prefers spending all of his time when he isn’t working. The actor’s son might be a little bent towards his mother, Manyata Dutt, but Sanjay Dutt’s daughters share a very close relationship with him. Here are pictures of Sanjay Dutt with his daughters which prove they are complete “daddy’s little girls”. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla