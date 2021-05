1 / 6

Sanjay Dutt’s lavish house in Mumbai

Sanjay Dutt is a very popular name in the Hindi entertainment industry. The son of Nargis and Sunil Dutt made his acting debut in 1981 with Rocky and has had a great career spanning over four decades. Having appeared in over 187 movies, Sanjay Dutt has successfully created a huge fanbase for himself with the completely classic, iconic, and versatile characters he has been performing on-screen. The actor made the headlines after being arrested under the TADA and the Arms Acts in 1993. He was convicted for violation of the Arms Act for possession of illegal weapons and was sentenced to five years in jail. Sanjay Dutt got released from jail in 2016 after which a biopic on his life was made by Rajkumar Hirani casting Ranbir Kapoor to play the character of Sanjay Dutt. The amount of love that the movie received from the audience all over the world was a result of the fact that people still have a lot of love and respect for the actor. Today, Sanjay Dutt stays in a lavish house in Pali Hill, Bandra, Mumbai that is named, Imperial Heights. Here are pictures of Sanjay Dutt’s lavish house in Mumbai that will give a person major interior designing goals. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Sanjay Dutt Instagram