Shilpa Shetty Kundra: PHOTOS of the celebrity with Viaan and Samisha prove that she is a great mother

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her children’s adorable pictures

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a very popular name in the Hindi entertainment industry. She is an actor, author, model, and a huge social media sensation. The actor has successfully created a huge fanbase for herself with her great on-screen performances. Shilpa Shetty Kundra has also made the headlines for her fairytale love story with husband, Raj Kundra. Shilpa Shetty Kundra met Raj Kundra in London for the first time when she had visited the place in order to discuss a business deal and got very disappointed when she came to know that he is married as she was enamoured with his great smile, charm, and intelligence. Then, the businessman told the actor that he stays alone as he is going through a divorce, after which the two started talking and got to know each other better. Raj Kundra shifted from London to Mumbai only to be with Shilpa Shetty Kundra and that is when the actor realized that she had found her “the one”. Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra tied the knot with each other on November 22, 2009, and are proud parents to two very adorable children, Viaan Raj Kundra, and Samisha Shetty Kundra. After becoming a wife and a mother, Shilpa Shetty Kundra dedicated her life to taking care of her family. Here are pictures of Shilpa Shetty Kundra with her children that will prove that she is a great mother and shares a great bond with her children. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram