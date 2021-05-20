Home ⁄
Photos ⁄
Shilpa Shetty ⁄
Shilpa Shetty Kundra: PHOTOS of the celebrity with Viaan and Samisha prove that she is a great mother
Shilpa Shetty Kundra: PHOTOS of the celebrity with Viaan and Samisha prove that she is a great mother
Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s very adorable pictures with her children, Viaan Raj Kundra and daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra prove that she shares a great relationship with them and is very close to them. Read ahead to take a look.
Written By
Pooja Dhar
5909 reads
Mumbai
Updated: May 20, 2021 04:47 pm
1 / 6
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her children’s adorable pictures
Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a very popular name in the Hindi entertainment industry. She is an actor, author, model, and a huge social media sensation. The actor has successfully created a huge fanbase for herself with her great on-screen performances. Shilpa Shetty Kundra has also made the headlines for her fairytale love story with husband, Raj Kundra. Shilpa Shetty Kundra met Raj Kundra in London for the first time when she had visited the place in order to discuss a business deal and got very disappointed when she came to know that he is married as she was enamoured with his great smile, charm, and intelligence. Then, the businessman told the actor that he stays alone as he is going through a divorce, after which the two started talking and got to know each other better. Raj Kundra shifted from London to Mumbai only to be with Shilpa Shetty Kundra and that is when the actor realized that she had found her “the one”. Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra tied the knot with each other on November 22, 2009, and are proud parents to two very adorable children, Viaan Raj Kundra, and Samisha Shetty Kundra. After becoming a wife and a mother, Shilpa Shetty Kundra dedicated her life to taking care of her family. Here are pictures of Shilpa Shetty Kundra with her children that will prove that she is a great mother and shares a great bond with her children. Read ahead to take a look.
Photo Credit : Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
2 / 6
“Mothering”
Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares a selfie of herself kissing her son, Viaan Raj Kundra on the cheeks revealing that she loves “mothering”.
Photo Credit : Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
3 / 6
Celebrating her daughter
Shilpa shares a picture where she got clicked candidly while holding her little baby girl Samisha Shetty Kundra to celebrate “#DaughtersDay”, also revealing that she doesn’t need a day to celebrate her.
Photo Credit : Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
4 / 6
The “perfect movie night”
The celebrity shares a picture of herself binging on some popcorn as she enjoys her “perfect movie night” with her husband and her son.
Photo Credit : Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
5 / 6
Festive vibes
Shilpa gets clicked candidly celebrating the festival of Holi with the most important people in her life.
Photo Credit : Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
6 / 6
Samisha’s first milestone
Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares a picture of the family of four holding hands to wish Samisha Shetty Kundra a very “happy one month”.
Photo Credit : Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram