Happy Birthday Sanjay Leela Bhansali: 6 ICONIC movies of the filmmaker which prove his versatility

1 / 7

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ICONIC films

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most legendary and versatile filmmakers in the industry. The multi talented person that is, he is a director, producer, music director and a screenwriter as well. Bhansali has delivered some extraordinary films that are an epitome of cinematic excellence. From path breaking roles and subjects, to royal sets and some very soothing, chartbuster music albums, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has a long list of USPs that makes the audience wait for his films in anticipation. The filmmaker has also been awarded India’s fourth highest civilian award Padma Shri for his humongous contribution towards the betterment of the Indian cinema. He possesses the perfect sense of cinema and audience and never fails to impress everyone leaving them stunned. His upcoming films include Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt and we cannot wait to watch it. On that note, reminiscing some of his best films till date.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani