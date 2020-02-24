Home
Happy Birthday Sanjay Leela Bhansali: 6 ICONIC movies of the filmmaker which prove his versatility

Ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for creating masterpieces. On the occasion of his 57th birthday, here's a list of movies that prove his versatility.
    Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ICONIC films

    Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most legendary and versatile filmmakers in the industry. The multi talented person that is, he is a director, producer, music director and a screenwriter as well. Bhansali has delivered some extraordinary films that are an epitome of cinematic excellence. From path breaking roles and subjects, to royal sets and some very soothing, chartbuster music albums, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has a long list of USPs that makes the audience wait for his films in anticipation. The filmmaker has also been awarded India’s fourth highest civilian award Padma Shri for his humongous contribution towards the betterment of the Indian cinema. He possesses the perfect sense of cinema and audience and never fails to impress everyone leaving them stunned. His upcoming films include Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt and we cannot wait to watch it. On that note, reminiscing some of his best films till date.

    Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

    Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam released back in 1999 and remains one of his most iconic films till date. The film revolves around the love story of the central characters portrayed by Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgn. It was shot at Gujarat, Rajasthan and Budapest which gave people a treat to their eyes.

    Devdas

    One of the most acclaimed and brilliant performances by Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai, this movie is one of the biggest films of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's career. At the time of it's release, Devdas was the most expensive Bollywood film ever produced, with a reported budget of ₹50 crore. Critically and commercially successful, Devdas holds a special place in everyone's hearts due to its storyline, screenplay and some of the most brilliant performances amongst several other reasons.

    Bajirao Mastani

    Bajirao Mastani released in 2015 starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra as Bajirao, Mastani and Kashibai respectively. The film was a visual treat owing to its magnificent sets, extra ordinary costumes and a brilliant screenplay. The film has won seven national awards for their hard work and dedication.

    Padmaavat

    Padmaavat was released in 2018. The film bagged four Filmfare Awards and three National Film Awards It is a periodic drama based on Delhi’s Sultan Allauddin Khilji and Rani Padmavati played by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone respectively. The film also stars Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh, husband to Rani Padmavati. It is one of the highest grossing films of Indian Cinema and also one of the biggest films in the cast's career.

    Khamoshi

    Khamoshi was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial debut. The film released in 1996 starring Salman Khan, Manisha Koirala and Nana Patekar. The genius filmmaker received the Critics Award for Best Movie. It is considered one of the best performances by Manisha Koirala till date and She won several awards for her performance including the Screen Award for Best Actress and her second consecutive Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress.

    Black

    A true cinematic excellence, starring Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan, Black revolves around a deaf-blind girl, and her relationship with her teacher who himself later develops Alzheimer's disease. The film was screened at the Casablanca Film Festival and the International Film Festival of India. Black was released on 4 February 2005 in 170 different towns in India.

