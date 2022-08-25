5 breathtaking monochrome PICS of Sanjeeda Shaikh

1 / 6

Sanjeeda Shaikh monochrome PICS

The beautiful and talented actress Sanjeeda Shaikh is one of the most loved star on the silver screens. Sanjeeda rose to fame with her stint in the popular daily soap Ek Hasina Thi. Sanjeeda proved her acting mettle by starring in daily soaps like Kya Hoga Nimmo ka, Piya Ka Ghar Pyaara Lage, among others. She also participated in the Season 3 of the dance reality show Nach Baliye along with her estranged husband Aamir Ali and bagged the first prize. The actress has carved a special place in the hearts of the masses with her exceptional acting chops and glamorous looks. The diva never fails to amaze her fans with her stylish outfits and stunning pictures. She enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle, and her fans root for her ardently and shower immense love on every post. Take a look at times when Sanjeeda nailed monochrome clicks and shared jaw-dropping pictures.

Photo Credit : Sanjeeda Shaikh Instagram