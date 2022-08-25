5 breathtaking monochrome PICS of Sanjeeda Shaikh

The beautiful and talented actress Sanjeeda Shaikh is one of the most loved star on the silver screens. Sanjeeda rose to fame with her stint in the popular daily soap Ek Hasina Thi. Sanjeeda proved her acting mettle by starring in daily soaps like Kya Hoga Nimmo ka, Piya Ka Ghar Pyaara Lage, among others. She also participated in the Season 3 of the dance reality show Nach Baliye along with her estranged husband Aamir Ali and bagged the first prize. The actress has carved a special place in the hearts of the masses with her exceptional acting chops and glamorous looks. The diva never fails to amaze her fans with her stylish outfits and stunning pictures. She enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle, and her fans root for her ardently and shower immense love on every post. Take a look at times when Sanjeeda nailed monochrome clicks and shared jaw-dropping pictures.
Photo Credit : Sanjeeda Shaikh Instagram
Sanjeeda here donned a simple low-neck black top and has chosen white classic glasses to complete her look.
Here, the diva chose a simple bralette and her toned physique shines with a monochromatic effect.
Sanjeeda looks breathtakingly ravishing as she struck a pose in a stunning plunging neckline outfit. Her curly open tresses make her look nothing less than a princess.
Sanjeeda surely knows how to raise the hotness quotient with her stunning attires. Here, she donned a back-printed bralette, and her jaw-dropping pose totally steals the limelight in this photo.
Sanjeeda surely melts many hearts with her intense gaze here. The actress looks gorgeous in this selfie, and her silver nose ring just adds more beauty to her beautiful face.