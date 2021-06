1 / 6

Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aamir Ali’s baby girl's pictures

Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aamir Ali were one of the most adored couples in the entertainment industry. The two started to know each other as friends first and soon realised their love for each other. Aamir Ali proposed to the actor after a long day at work and she instantly said “yes” to him. Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aamir Ali tied the knot in 2012 at a private ceremony with only family and close friends invited. The couple participated in the dance reality series, Nach Baliye’s season 3 and revealed through the platform that they have been together for a very long time and are “man and wife” now. They were the winners of the Nach Baliye’s season 3 and went ahead to appear in many reality television series together. Having been together in a relationship for over a decade, the couple revealed through their official social media handle that they have a baby girl through surrogacy. However, they have now separated but continue to co-parent their daughter. Here are pictures of Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aamir Ali with their baby that proves that she is the apple of their eye. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram