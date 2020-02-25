Sanya Malhotra Birthday Special: 8 Stunning photos of the Ludo actress that will leave you spellbound

1 / 8

Happy Birthday, Sanya Malhotra!

Sanya Malhotra is one of the popular stars of Bollywood. With hard work and pure talent, Sanya has carved a niche for herself in the industry. Given her commendable acting, one can easily say that she can give some of the B-town star kids a run for their money. Sanya marked her film debut with Dangal wherein she essayed the role of Babita Kumari. Her performance was loved a lot by the masses. Post her debut film, she was seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's drama film Pataakha. Yet again, Sanya won hearts with her outstanding performance. Post that, she was seen in comedy-drama film Badhaai Ho. Her chemistry with Ayushmann Khurrana in the same was loved by the audience. She was later seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Photograph. Up next, she will be seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Anurag Kashyap's Ludo. She will also be seen playing the character of Anupama Banerji, the daughter of mathematician Shakuntala Devi, in a biopic, directed by Anu Menon, co-starring Vidya Balan. Sanya is an active social media user. She keeps sharing stunning pictures and dance videos on Instagram making us fall in love with her even more. On the occasion of her birthday, check out the actress' stunning photos.

Photo Credit : Instagram