Sanya Malhotra Birthday Special: 8 Stunning photos of the Ludo actress that will leave you spellbound

Sanya Malhotra is one of the popular stars of Bollywood. With hard work and pure talent, Sanya has carved a niche for herself in the industry. On the occasion of her birthday, check out the actress' stunning photos.
    Happy Birthday, Sanya Malhotra!

    Sanya Malhotra is one of the popular stars of Bollywood. With hard work and pure talent, Sanya has carved a niche for herself in the industry. Given her commendable acting, one can easily say that she can give some of the B-town star kids a run for their money. Sanya marked her film debut with Dangal wherein she essayed the role of Babita Kumari. Her performance was loved a lot by the masses. Post her debut film, she was seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's drama film Pataakha. Yet again, Sanya won hearts with her outstanding performance. Post that, she was seen in comedy-drama film Badhaai Ho. Her chemistry with Ayushmann Khurrana in the same was loved by the audience. She was later seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Photograph. Up next, she will be seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Anurag Kashyap's Ludo. She will also be seen playing the character of Anupama Banerji, the daughter of mathematician Shakuntala Devi, in a biopic, directed by Anu Menon, co-starring Vidya Balan. Sanya is an active social media user. She keeps sharing stunning pictures and dance videos on Instagram making us fall in love with her even more. On the occasion of her birthday, check out the actress' stunning photos.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Pretty as always

    We can't take our eyes off this beautiful pic of the actress!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Happy soul

    The Dangal actress loves exploring new places. The smile on her face in this pic says it all!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Style on point

    The actress has an impeccable sense of style.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Beautiful beyond words

    This pic of the actress will leave you mesmerised for sure.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Nailed the denim look

    Ever wondered how to ace the denim look? Here's how you do it!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Her smile though!

    The actress has got a beautiful smile.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Living her life to the fullest

    Sanya is one big travel freak and here's enough proof!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

