Times when Sanya Malhotra looked like an ultimate fashion queen

Sanya Malhotra is winning the hearts with her spectacular acting and performances in Bollywood films. The actress has given us some great blockbuster movies but apart from that, she is also ruling the fashion industry with her sartorial choices. She has a unique style and prefers to make her own choices. She dances professionally, acts effortlessly, and gets dressed up like a fashionista. She certainly knows how to work the fashionable girl-next-door vibe to perfection. From traditional to casual looks, it's like Sanya has cracked the style code for petite girls. Here's a look at five times Sanya Malhotra made heads turn with her style game.
Photo Credit : Sanya Malhotra's Instagram
In the picture, Sanya can be seen donning a black bodysuit paired with flared pants and a matching black blazer. She completed her classy look with vintage black shades, diamond earrings, choker, and rings.
The actress ditched the bright colours and opted for a black traditional outfit for Diwali. She slipped into a gorgeous lehenga and sleeveless blouse and accessorised her look with a silver choker and statement earrings.
Once, the diva donned a red printed gown featuring a halter neck. The actress accessorised her look with dangler earrings and tied her hair in a neat bun.
Sanya can ace a fashion game like a pro. The actress donned a white and blue printed dress. To glam up things, she paired her outfit with striking earrings and left her curly hair open.
The diva shined as bright as an emerald in a green sequined saree paired with a low-cut blouse. She looked resplendent with light makeup and her hair pulled back in a messy bun. She kept her jewelry to a minimum with green danglers.