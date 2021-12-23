5 Celebrity-inspired looks for Christmas 2021

The year 2021 is finally coming to an end and the season of joy and happiness is here. Red, white, black, and green are the most popular colours for Christmas and Bollywood divas love decking up in these shades during the season. Here's a look at the times B-town actresses picked out Christmas colours to bring on some Christmas cheers with their outfits and rocked the look.
Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan's Instagram
Find reds too boring? Well, there is always an option for show-stopping greens. Take cues from Janhvi Kapoor's green mermaid look. The diva looks Christmas ready in this green enchanting ensemble by designer Manish Malhotra. She completed her look with an elegant choker and a pair of statement earrings.
Photo Credit : Victoria Krundysheva/Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Nora Fatehi's floor-sweeping gown is perfect for embracing the Christmas spirit. You can certainly take inspiration from her look and opt for a red off-shoulder dress to make a bold statement. The ensemble features a thigh-bearing slit along with a long train. The actress styled the look with embellished pumps and minimal jewellery.
Photo Credit : Apoorv Maurya Photography/Nora Fatehi's Instagram
Sara Alia Khan's pristine white dress is a perfect Christmas Eve outfit. The actress looked fabulous in a one-shoulder mini dress that set right at the curves. She donned it with a pair of silver heels and brought the Christmas vibes perfectly.
Channel your inner beauty and add a modern twist to your Christmas look by taking inspiration from Tara Sutaria's outfit. The star donned a strappy black dress that feature a fitted silhouette, a thigh-high slit, and a plunging neckline. The actress teamed her ensemble with a pair of earrings, a choker, and shimmery pumps.
If you are looking for a stylish outfit for a Christmas bash, Deepika Padukone's ensemble is perfect for you. It features a billowy red blouse with exaggerated sleeves and a neckline that easily captures the festive spirit.
Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone's Instagram