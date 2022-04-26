5 cute rhymes by Sara Ali Khan that prove she is the ideal Instagram poet

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular actresses in the industry. While the star kid has only few movies under her belt, she has already carved a place for herself. She enjoys a huge fan-following and her charming and witty personality is just too likeable. We just love how entertaining and outspoken she is. Besides amusing her fans with her movies, the Bollywood actress has also emerged well as an influencer. We always find her sharing every slice of life with her fans on Instagram. Be it the glimpses from her behind the scenes or sneak peeks from her exotic vacations, we just love how quirky she gets in all her Instagram stories. Another absolutely adorable habit of hers? She loves to post witty captions with her posts on Instagram that never fail to make us smile. Her signature style is posting short self-made poetries that often leave you in splits. Well, we have to give her credit - Sara always gets super creative with the poetry and without a doubt we can say that she is a leader of the Instagram’s celeb poetry community.
Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan Instagram
This post was about Sara's amazing day with goats. Her caption however, took all our attention. She wrote, "Bakhri Chadana, Tractor Chalana, Was it just photo ka bahana? Or Sara wishing it was a different zamana?"
Okay, next time you take a picture during the golden hour, don't simply write 'sunkissed'. Instead, take inspiration from Sara and write, "Major mountain missing, Especially the sun kissing"
Even when it comes to promoting her movies, you can always find Sara taking the poetic route. While promoting Atrangi Re, she wrote this sweet rhyme, "Rinku ko hai besabri se intezaar, Kyunki chahiye usse aap sabka pyaar, Toh ho jayo taiyaar, Milne isse so she is not bekaraar."
When it comes to beach vacays, Sara is always to take one. Along with this gorgeous beach photo dump, Sara played with water puns and wrote, "Sky above, Sand Below, Sea around, Go with the Flow."
Sara's amazing poetic captions always give a sweet story to her posts. With this one, she wrote, "Sunny rays and Starry nights, Moonlight and camp fire for lights, As long as you can deal with heights, And over food are the only fights."
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app