5 Photos of Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim Ali Khan that prove they are the coolest brother-sister duo

Published on Jan 18, 2022 06:25 PM IST   |  6.8K
   
    Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali are sibling goals

    Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are one of the most famous sibling pairs in Bollywood. The two share a great bond and are often seen vacationing, working out and chilling together. Sara Ali Khan's funny knock-knock videos with brother Ibrahim has a separate fan base. Here's a look at some of the adorable pictures of this brother-sister duo that are too good to be missed.

    Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

    Ready for the festivities

    The brother-sister duo looked absolutely stunning in these traditional attires. Sara wore a beautiful blue suit while Ibrahim donned a printed kurta.

    Photo Credit : Shivangi Kulkarni Photography/Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

    Twinning and Chilling

    In the click, Ibrahim can be seen carrying Sara on his shoulders. The actress is all smiles as she posed with her arms stretched. The duo can also be seen twinning with each other as they don matching T-shirts.

    Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

    Pool time

    The perfect dreamy getaway vacation does exist and Sara and Ibrahim never miss to prove us that. The two can be seen having a gala time as they relax in the pool, chilling around the adorable pool floaties.

    Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

    Christmas fun

    No brother-sister duo can ever be complete without the brother annoying the sister, don't you agree? Sara Ali Khan looked gorgeous in this all-white look, while Ibrahim left us floored with his abs.

    Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

    Vacationing together

    Sara is an avid social media user and often shares glimpses of her daily life with her followers. The diva also shares an incredible bond with her brother which is quite evident from this picture of them.

    Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan's Instagram