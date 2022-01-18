5 Photos of Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim Ali Khan that prove they are the coolest brother-sister duo

1 / 6

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali are sibling goals

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are one of the most famous sibling pairs in Bollywood. The two share a great bond and are often seen vacationing, working out and chilling together. Sara Ali Khan's funny knock-knock videos with brother Ibrahim has a separate fan base. Here's a look at some of the adorable pictures of this brother-sister duo that are too good to be missed.

Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan's Instagram