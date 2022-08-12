5 PHOTOS of Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim Ali Khan which prove they are the cutest brother-sister duo

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses from the current generation. She has created a niche for herself in the industry and fans love her. Well, we all know that Sara is a family person and she shares a great bond with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. From travelling with him to pulling his leg to irritating him with her shayari, Sara and Ibrahim are the cutest brother-sister duo.
Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara and Ibrahim pose with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's younger son Jehangir Ali Khan in London and these 3 look adorable.
Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Saif Ali Khan poses with his two beautiful kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan in this picture.
This is indeed one of the best pictures of Saif Ali Khan with all his 4 kids Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.
Sara and Ibrahim often make sure to spend quality time with each other and head off for a trip. This is one of the most beautiful picture of the brother-sister posing amidst the snowy background.