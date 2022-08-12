5 PHOTOS of Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim Ali Khan which prove they are the cutest brother-sister duo

Published on Aug 12, 2022 11:32 PM IST   |  492
   
    Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim Ali Khan are the cutest brother-sister duo

    Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses from the current generation. She has created a niche for herself in the industry and fans love her. Well, we all know that Sara is a family person and she shares a great bond with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. From travelling with him to pulling his leg to irritating him with her shayari, Sara and Ibrahim are the cutest brother-sister duo.

    3 musketeers in a frame

    Sara and Ibrahim pose with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's younger son Jehangir Ali Khan in London and these 3 look adorable.

    The 3 Khan's

    Saif Ali Khan poses with his two beautiful kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan in this picture.

    The fun bunch!

    This is indeed one of the best pictures of Saif Ali Khan with all his 4 kids Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

    The traveller brother-sister duo

    Sara and Ibrahim often make sure to spend quality time with each other and head off for a trip. This is one of the most beautiful picture of the brother-sister posing amidst the snowy background.

