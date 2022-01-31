5 Photos from Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim Ali Khan's Kashmir diaries

1 / 6

Another page from Sara Ali Khan's travel diaries

Sara Ali Khan has always been the epitome of grace and her love for life and work is always reflected in her Instagram posts that are an addition to her personality. Having wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming movie opposite Vicky Kaushal, Sara seems to be in a mood for holiday. The actress recently went on a trip to Kashmir with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and friends. Here's a look at special moments from Sara's trip to paradise.

Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan's Instagram