5 Photos from Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim Ali Khan's Kashmir diaries

Sara Ali Khan has always been the epitome of grace and her love for life and work is always reflected in her Instagram posts that are an addition to her personality. Having wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming movie opposite Vicky Kaushal, Sara seems to be in a mood for holiday. The actress recently went on a trip to Kashmir with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and friends. Here's a look at special moments from Sara's trip to paradise.
Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan's Instagram
Sara and her brother Ibrahim made the most of the snowfall in Kashmir as they went on a trip together. The brother-sister duo was accompanied by their group of friends as they sat under a sky full of stars.
It is right to say that this picture will make you want to escape to the mountains. And it looks like Sara cannot stay away from mountains for too long.
The actress had an incredible time in the mountains as she shared this picture of the breathtaking location on her social media.
In the click, Sara can be seen striking a stylish pose for the camera with her brother Ibrahim as they enjoyed snowfall in Kashmir. She captioned the picture as Home is where the brother is.
Sara Ali Khan was seen chilling with her friends in the picturesque sites of Kashmir Valley which is known as the Paradise on earth.