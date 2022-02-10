5 Photos of Sara Ali Khan that prove she is the spitting image of Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan is on the seventh sky after she received an incredible response for her recently released movie Atrangi Re. The actress often takes time to share pictures with her mother Amrita Singh. Recently, she penned down a heartfelt birthday note for her mother along with some amazing pictures. Amrita Singh celebrated her 64th birthday on February 9, 2022. Take a look at some pictures of Sara Ali Khan that prove she is the spitting image of her mother Amrita.
Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan's Instagram
In the picture, Sara looks like a carbon copy of her mother. It is like seeing the younger and older version of the same person. From hair to eyes and poses, Sara has got everything from her mom.
In an interview, Amrita opened up about Sara and said that she is a God-loving youngster and has enormous respect for everyone's perception. She added that Sara is a very disciplined woman whether it's about her physique, thoughts or her work.
Sara Ali Khan who has always lived with her mother has often expressed how close she is to her mother.
Not just looks but it seems like little Amrita has inherited the whole cheerful and bubbly personality of her mother. It is often seen that people get confused whether they are twin sisters or mother-daughter.
While Sara is very much the spitting image of her mother, in this picture she looks like a clone of Amrita. She certainly has an uncanny resembles to get mom. Sara is close to her mother and brother and she once said that she'll marry a man who will agree to stay with her mother.