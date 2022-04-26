5 PICS that show Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim's resemblance with parents Amrita Singh & Saif Ali Khan

1 / 6

Younger version of their parents

The sibling duo- Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan enjoy a massive following on social media. For those unaware, Sara and Ibrahim are children of ex-couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. While the two often keep their fans updated with their professional and personal life, what catches their fans’ attention is the uncanny similarities in looks that actor Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan share with their parents and actors - Amrita and Saif. While Sara is an exact copy of her mom Amrita, Ibrahim looks like the younger version of Saif. Often in interviews, Sara spoke about the same topic and added that her family is aware of it and just like their fans, this remains the center of discussion at their family get-togethers too. In a previous chat with a news portal, Sara had said that "it is not normal" the way in which she looks like her mom and Ibrahim looks like her dad. Sara said it’s not like they have some similarities in common, instead, they look identical. Here are five pictures of Sara and Ibrahim that will remind you of young Amrita and Saif.

Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan Instagram