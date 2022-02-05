5 Style inspiration from Sara Ali Khan's casual wardrobe

1 / 6

Best of Sara Ali Khan's casual looks

Sara Ali Khan's wardrobe has always championed outfits in noteworthy patterns and striking hues. While she loves Indian dresses and sultry outfits, one staple the actress just can not get enough of is comfy casuals. Diva's off-duty closer includes ensembles from printed crop tops, off-shoulder ruffled numbers to comfy woollens. If you are looking for some easy-to-style outfit inspiration then you have landed in the right place. Here's a look at breezy comfy outfits from Sara Ali Khan's collection that are worth bookmarking.

Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan's Instagram