5 Style inspiration from Sara Ali Khan's casual wardrobe

    Best of Sara Ali Khan's casual looks

    Sara Ali Khan's wardrobe has always championed outfits in noteworthy patterns and striking hues. While she loves Indian dresses and sultry outfits, one staple the actress just can not get enough of is comfy casuals. Diva's off-duty closer includes ensembles from printed crop tops, off-shoulder ruffled numbers to comfy woollens. If you are looking for some easy-to-style outfit inspiration then you have landed in the right place. Here's a look at breezy comfy outfits from Sara Ali Khan's collection that are worth bookmarking.

    Perfect winter inspiration

    Sara's picture dump from her recent trip to Kashmir showcased her bright hues. The diva looked fresh and relaxed in a ribbed indigo pullover which featured long sleeves and a crew neck. She paired it up with black trousers, dark sunglasses and colourful shoes.

    Casual chic look

    Other times, the diva chose a casual and preppy outfit with a grey turtleneck sweater. She paired it up with a pink hooded jacket and black trousers.

    Comfy and classy

    The actress was once spotted in a crisp white sleeveless shirt which gave fun and easy vibes. She paired it up with turquoise shorts and looked effortlessly beautiful.

    Easy breezy look

    Featuring puffy sleeves and a sweatshirt neckline, the actress donned a ruched crop top that was a statement maker on its own. Sara paired the blouse with a mini skirt and a matching belt to tie the whole look together.

    Bold and beautiful

    There's no denying that Sara Ali Khan always manages to make her outfits stand out. This time she experimented with her beauty look instead. Sara donned a graphic print T-shirt and paired it with denim shorts. She applied a bold blue lipstick to add fun to her outfit and a pair of tortoise shell sunnies rounded off her look.

