5 Times Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan proved they are the most relatable brother and sister ever

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan's relatable moments

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are one of the coolest siblings of Bollywood. Time and again, Sara and Ibrahim keep creating buzz due to their funny moments together. Right from pulling each other's legs to praising each other and more, Sara and Ibrahim always give us major sibling goals. No doubt, Sara and Ibrahim share an amazing bond with each other. In an interview with a leading daily, Ibrahim who is a star in his own right opened up about his equation with sister Sara saying, "The relationship we (Sara and I) share is just perfect - we rarely fight and that's perhaps because we have a five-year gap between us. On occasions that we do, it's over the stupidest things. We are very close and love each other a lot." Both Sara and Ibrahim are very active on social media. The actress keeps posting hilarious videos featuring Ibrahim on her Instagram. Their videos always go viral. For the uninitiated, Ibrahim is also interested in acting. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Saif Ali Khan had revealed that Ibrahim is interested in joining Bollywood and he desires to become an actor. It looks like, it's just a matter of time and we will soon see Ibrahim on the big screen. Ahead of it, here are five instances when Sara and Ibrahim were the most relatable sister and brother ever.

Photo Credit : Instagram