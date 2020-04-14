/
5 Times Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan proved they are the most relatable brother and sister ever
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are one of the coolest siblings of Bollywood. Time and again, Sara and Ibrahim keep creating buzz due to their funny moments together. Here are five instances when Sara and Ibrahim proved they are the most relatable sister and brother ever.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Published: April 14, 2020 06:04 pm
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan's relatable moments
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are one of the coolest siblings of Bollywood. Time and again, Sara and Ibrahim keep creating buzz due to their funny moments together. Right from pulling each other's legs to praising each other and more, Sara and Ibrahim always give us major sibling goals. No doubt, Sara and Ibrahim share an amazing bond with each other. In an interview with a leading daily, Ibrahim who is a star in his own right opened up about his equation with sister Sara saying, "The relationship we (Sara and I) share is just perfect - we rarely fight and that's perhaps because we have a five-year gap between us. On occasions that we do, it's over the stupidest things. We are very close and love each other a lot." Both Sara and Ibrahim are very active on social media. The actress keeps posting hilarious videos featuring Ibrahim on her Instagram. Their videos always go viral. For the uninitiated, Ibrahim is also interested in acting. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Saif Ali Khan had revealed that Ibrahim is interested in joining Bollywood and he desires to become an actor. It looks like, it's just a matter of time and we will soon see Ibrahim on the big screen. Ahead of it, here are five instances when Sara and Ibrahim were the most relatable sister and brother ever.
Funny videos
From clicking crazy selfies to recording hilarious videos, we all do this, right? Sara keeps sharing funny videos on her Instagram featuring her partner-in-crime Ibrahim. In one of the videos posted by Sara, she asks Ibrahim to says something really funny really fast. Ibrahim says, "Knock Knock." Sara asks, "Who's there?" To which, Ibrahim replies, "Amos." Sara adds, "Amos-quito!"
Ibrahim turning photographer for his big sis
Who doesn't ask their sibling to click good pictures? Here's Ibrahim turning photographer for Sara. How cute!
Trolling each other by sharing THROWBACK photos
The Simmba actress knows how to have fun. On Ibrahim's birthday, Sara shared a cute pic with baby Ibrahim and captioned it as, "Happy Rakhi to my baby brother. Missing you today - touching my feet, giving me money, feeding me chocolates, and hugging me. I promise to bully you, extort you, greedily eat all your food and force love and cuddles out of you forever." Now that's how you wish your younger sibling!
Travel companion
Our siblings are our travel buddies, right? Here's Sara and Ibrahim enjoying and living their life to the fullest.
Cycling
When you have a sibling, you know you can do various activities with them. One of them includes cycling. Here's Sara and Ibrahim enjoying their rides.
