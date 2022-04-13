5 times Sara Ali Khan gave major fashion inspo in trendy bikinis

1 / 6

Sara Ali Khan raises temperature in bikinis

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising actresses of the current generation. She debuted with the 2018 film Kedarnath and since then there is no looking back for her. Amrita Singh's darling daughter has made several fans because of her sweet and down-to-earth nature. She has proved her acting prowess in movies such as Love Aaj Kal, Simmba, Atrangi Re, and others. She enjoys a massive fan following and her loved ones wait for her pictures to go out in the public domain. Apart from this, she became an inspiration to millions with her spectacular body transformation and became the poster girl for versatile fashion. Whether it was her casual looks, traditional desi ones, or trendy beach fashion, the actress nails it all. Her wardrobe is full of stylish clothes and it would not be wrong in saying that she is a fashionista. The young star seems to love bright and vibrant colours, which is evident from her choice of swimwear. So, today, let us look at five photos in which Sara Ali Khan aced the bikini look.

Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan Instagram