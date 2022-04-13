5 times Sara Ali Khan gave major fashion inspo in trendy bikinis

Published on Apr 13, 2022
   
    Sara Ali Khan raises temperature in bikinis

    Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising actresses of the current generation. She debuted with the 2018 film Kedarnath and since then there is no looking back for her. Amrita Singh's darling daughter has made several fans because of her sweet and down-to-earth nature. She has proved her acting prowess in movies such as Love Aaj Kal, Simmba, Atrangi Re, and others. She enjoys a massive fan following and her loved ones wait for her pictures to go out in the public domain. Apart from this, she became an inspiration to millions with her spectacular body transformation and became the poster girl for versatile fashion. Whether it was her casual looks, traditional desi ones, or trendy beach fashion, the actress nails it all. Her wardrobe is full of stylish clothes and it would not be wrong in saying that she is a fashionista. The young star seems to love bright and vibrant colours, which is evident from her choice of swimwear. So, today, let us look at five photos in which Sara Ali Khan aced the bikini look.

    Sara Ali Khan in vertical stripped bikini

    Good vibes happen on the tides

    Sara looked beautiful in a vertical striped bikini with high waist briefs. She accessorized her look with cute bangle hoops that complemented the color palette really well.

    Sara Ali Khan in racer back bikini

    Swim your heart out

    The actress flaunted her toned abs in this racerback bikini with an interesting abstract print and looked every inch beautiful. She paired it with oversized sunglasses.

    Sara Ali Khan in fuchsia pink bikini

    Because it's Summer somewhere

    The young star sported the block colour trend like a pro in this orange and fuchsia pink bikini. Look how she rocked her bikini outfit with heart-framed sunnies.

    Sara Ali Khan in neon bikini

    Tropical state of mind

    No one can carry neon the way Sara Ali Khan does. She paired her neon yellow swimsuit with neon jewelry, making it a colour everyone wanted to sport!

    Sara Ali Khan in animal print bikini

    A resting BEACH face

    Sara looked sexy in this animal print bikini. There were no accessories with this look but who needs them with that face and body?

