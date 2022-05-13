5 Times Sara Ali Khan made all the girls envy her jooti collection

1 / 6

Sara Ali Khan's jooti collection

Sara Ali Khan is certainly a favourite among the paparazzi. The actress is often papped by the shutterbugs in the dream city of Mumbai. Moreover, their light-hearted banter always make it to the headlines, while fans go gaga over her pictures. Sara Ali Khan loves her ethnic outfits. The actress is often spotted wearing comfortable yet beautiful traditional attires as she steps out for some chores in the city. We all certainly love her dsesi look but the one thing that always catches most of our attention is her envious jooti collection. She wears such lovely pairs of jooti's that we bet you all too would want to own.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla