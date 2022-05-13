5 Times Sara Ali Khan made all the girls envy her jooti collection

Sara Ali Khan is certainly a favourite among the paparazzi. The actress is often papped by the shutterbugs in the dream city of Mumbai. Moreover, their light-hearted banter always make it to the headlines, while fans go gaga over her pictures. Sara Ali Khan loves her ethnic outfits. The actress is often spotted wearing comfortable yet beautiful traditional attires as she steps out for some chores in the city. We all certainly love her dsesi look but the one thing that always catches most of our attention is her envious jooti collection. She wears such lovely pairs of jooti's that we bet you all too would want to own.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
This simple pair of yellow coloured jooti with red flowers made on it makes it perfect for both ethnic and western wear both. Sara has paired it with a white coloured salwar kameez and brown coloured dupatta. Also it seems to be quite comfortable as the actress chose it for her airport look.
Look at those stunning golden jooti with sequins on it. Doesn't it look pretty? Sara paired them with a yellow coloured anarkali and we absolutely cannot take our eyes off it.
Sara paired her white kurta, green leggings and orange dupatta with a similar coloured jooti. Her jooti has stripes of pink, orange, green and had silver border on white base.
Look at those lovely flowers made on the jooti. Those beads stuck on the front makes the jooti look even more prettier. Yet another must have in your collection if you are a jooti lover.
Pink is said to be every girl's colour and so how is it possible that for someone who loves jooti so much, does not have a Pink voloured jooti?
