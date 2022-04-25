5 Times Sara Ali Khan made us envy her gym bag collection: PHOTOS

1 / 6

Sara's gym bag collection

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses of the new gen. Be it her acting or her style, everything is loved by her fans. Well, Sara is a fitness freak and makes sure to workout on a regular basis. She also often shares pictures and videos of her indulging in different forms of workout. Well, today we are not going to focus on her workout videos or pics but we are going to highlight the bags that she carries for her workout sessions. From a traditional style tote bag to a trendy modernized tote bag, she has a vast and envious collection.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla