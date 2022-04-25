5 Times Sara Ali Khan made us envy her gym bag collection: PHOTOS

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses of the new gen. Be it her acting or her style, everything is loved by her fans. Well, Sara is a fitness freak and makes sure to workout on a regular basis. She also often shares pictures and videos of her indulging in different forms of workout. Well, today we are not going to focus on her workout videos or pics but we are going to highlight the bags that she carries for her workout sessions. From a traditional style tote bag to a trendy modernized tote bag, she has a vast and envious collection.
There is not harm to add a little bit of bling in your daily workout attire. Well, in Sara's case she chose to add that bling with a silver tote bag that had our attention.
This tote bag that Sara is carrying looks amazing and super stylish. It is a transparent tote bag with floral patterns on it.
Black is one such colour that is a favourite of almost all the girls. Well, this particular bag of Sara is plain black simple yet classy.
We all know how much Sara is inclined towards traditional wear. Well, along with her love for traditional outfits here is a proof that she even loves giving a traditional touch to her tote bags. This one is a multi-coloured tote bag with an Indian touch to it.
This one is an absolute stunner and looks fab as Sara held it in her hand and posed for the paps.
