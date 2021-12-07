5 Times Sara Ali Khan screamed royalty with her Nawabi looks

Published on Dec 07, 2021
   
    Sara Ali Khan looks elegant and royal in ethnic wear

    Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular Bollywood celebrities and she never leaves a chance to amaze fans with her stunning looks. Apart from her glamorous smile, bubbly personality, and luscious mane, she has also been nailing the fashion game. Sara has a closet full of statement ensembles, especially ethnic wear. One look at her social media feed will let you know that ethnic attire are her firm go-to. Sara has always mesmerised her fans with her elegant and royal looks. Here's a look at all the times Sara Ali Khan wowed us with her Nawabi looks.

    Photo Credit : Shivangi Kulkarni Photography/Harish Gadwal/Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

    Sara looked like royalty in purple

    Sara Ali Khan donned a gorgeous suit by Manish Malhotra and looked glamourous as always. The colour combination of the ensemble itself was so royal that it's hard to take eyes off her. The actress teamed up her purple suit with a heavy golden dupatta which was embellished on the edges and accessorised the look with a pair of statement earrings and matching juttis.

    Photo Credit : Shivangi Kulkarni Photography/Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

    Sara Ali Khan is elegance personified in black

    Sara Ali Khan looked breathtaking in a gorgeous black lehenga during the promotions of her film. The actress donned a black floral skirt with a sequence doused blouse and a dupatta. The black floral skirt complemented with a sleeveless blouse made Sara look every bit of magic.

    Photo Credit : The House Of Pixels/Tanya Ghavri's Instagram

    Sara Ali Khan exudes Nawabi elegance in Anarkali suit

    Sara Ali Khan certainly has blue blood running through her veins and her styling game is a reflection of that. Sara was seen donning a gorgeous deep purple silk Anarkali suit which was opulently embellished all over with gota appliques. She styled her look with kohl-rimmed eye makeup and her signature waves and sported silver earrings to complete her ethnic look.

    Photo Credit : Shivangi Kulkarni Photography/Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

    Sara Ali Khan exudes elegance in white

    Sara Ali Khan is fit to be royalty and her white lehenga is proof, as she looked regal in creations by Manish Malhotra. Sara pulled off this ivory mirror lehenga with all the glitz and glam.

    Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

    Sara Ali Khan is a sight to behold in a green lehenga

    Excluding the royal charm, Sara looked like an incarnation of graceful beauty in her magnificent bottle green and golden lehenga. She paired her lehenga with a maangtika and a pair of earrings.

    Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan's Instagram