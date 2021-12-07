5 Times Sara Ali Khan screamed royalty with her Nawabi looks

1 / 6

Sara Ali Khan looks elegant and royal in ethnic wear

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular Bollywood celebrities and she never leaves a chance to amaze fans with her stunning looks. Apart from her glamorous smile, bubbly personality, and luscious mane, she has also been nailing the fashion game. Sara has a closet full of statement ensembles, especially ethnic wear. One look at her social media feed will let you know that ethnic attire are her firm go-to. Sara has always mesmerised her fans with her elegant and royal looks. Here's a look at all the times Sara Ali Khan wowed us with her Nawabi looks.

Photo Credit : Shivangi Kulkarni Photography/Harish Gadwal/Sara Ali Khan's Instagram