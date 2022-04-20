5 Times Sara Ali Khan slayed her summer ethnic looks!

1 / 6

Sara Ali Khan's summer ethnic looks

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most-talented actresses of current times. Be it her acting or her fashion sense, everything is loved by her fans. Talking about fashion, in current times where Gen-Z and millennial fashion tilts toward western trends and looks, Sara Ali Khan, has paved the way for Indian wear and made it relevant and cool to the younger crowd. The star never fails to impress fans with her style and well, each of her look can be bookmarked. From designer names to homegrown labels, the young star embraces her desi side and pulls off these easy-breezy looks with grace and class. Here’s taking a look at some summer ethnic looks Sara Ali Khan has made popular.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla