5 Times Sara Ali Khan slayed her summer ethnic looks!

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most-talented actresses of current times. Be it her acting or her fashion sense, everything is loved by her fans. Talking about fashion, in current times where Gen-Z and millennial fashion tilts toward western trends and looks, Sara Ali Khan, has paved the way for Indian wear and made it relevant and cool to the younger crowd. The star never fails to impress fans with her style and well, each of her look can be bookmarked.
From designer names to homegrown labels, the young star embraces her desi side and pulls off these easy-breezy looks with grace and class. Here’s taking a look at some summer ethnic looks Sara Ali Khan has made popular.
Sara visited the temples at Narmada sporting a lavender sharara with silver gota patti embroidery. She went make-up free for this look and looked just as lovely.
The actress was spotted outside her gym in a translucent white salwar suit with dainty lace work. The head to toe white Indian look was a breath of fresh air from the regular gym fashion that’s often papped.
The young star sure does love her neons. She chose to sport a bright green neon sharara with colourful floral embroidery along the hems for an event. A simple dupatta with tassels on the edge, soft curls and nude lips completed her look.
The actress put the traditional salwar kameez back on the map of Bollywood fashion and pink seems to be her favourite. Sara looked like a vision in pink in this simple look – which she paired with pink bangles and pink jootis.
Sara was spotted out and about in the city in a cotton salwar suit with checkered pants and a flower hand block print kurti, perfect for the summers and those casual day outs.
