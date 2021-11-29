5 times Sara Ali Khan won the internet with her style game

    5 times Sara Ali Khan won the internet with her style game

    Sara Ali Khan, who is now gearing up for her next release Atrnagi Re, has been winning the internet from her style game. In the generation that loves to wear jeans, cropped tops and more—the actress propagates a style that steers clear of trends. Both on and off duty, she has been spotted acing Indian silhouettes and drapes time and again. Whether it is a breezy kurta as her airport look of choice or heavily embellished suits for events, it will not be wrong to say that she has a strong inclination towards traditional fits. Even her Instagram feed is filled with such a beautiful collection. Fashion lovers can take inspiration from her. Sara made her debut in the movie Kedarnath. A young actor with a pleasing look has continued her film career with her best performance. Coming back to her film, Atrangi Re also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead role. Today the new song Chaka Chak is also out.

    Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan Instagram

    Sara love for earrings

    Every time she has been clicked in ethnic or western attire, the actress make it point to wear earrings.

    Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan Instagram

    Sara travel diaries is all about ethnic wear

    During her Udaipur vacation, the actress mostly wore ethnic wear and completed the look with anklets.

    Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan Instagram

    Atrangi Re actress loves accessories

    Sara Ali Khan cannot complete her look without any accessories. She loves them to wear even on the beach.

    Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan Instagram

    Sara looks stunning in pink ethnic wear

    The actress can be spotted carrying potli bag. She always gives look an Indian touch.

    Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan Instagram

    Sara always wears bangles

    Even on her usual day out the actress loves to wear bangles in huge numbers. She almost has a collection of every colour.

    Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan Instagram