5 times Sara Ali Khan won the internet with her style game

Sara Ali Khan, who is now gearing up for her next release Atrnagi Re, has been winning the internet from her style game. In the generation that loves to wear jeans, cropped tops and more—the actress propagates a style that steers clear of trends. Both on and off duty, she has been spotted acing Indian silhouettes and drapes time and again. Whether it is a breezy kurta as her airport look of choice or heavily embellished suits for events, it will not be wrong to say that she has a strong inclination towards traditional fits. Even her Instagram feed is filled with such a beautiful collection. Fashion lovers can take inspiration from her. Sara made her debut in the movie Kedarnath. A young actor with a pleasing look has continued her film career with her best performance. Coming back to her film, Atrangi Re also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead role. Today the new song Chaka Chak is also out.

Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan Instagram