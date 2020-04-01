/
/
/
6 Sara Ali Khan inspired hairstyles you can try at home during the quarantine period
6 Sara Ali Khan inspired hairstyles you can try at home during the quarantine period
Sara Ali Khan is a popular actress of Bollywood. Within a short period of time, Sara has made a mark in the industry. As all of us are self isolating and looking for ways to make our quarantine period interesting, here are six Sara Ali Khan inspired hairstyles to try at home.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
1738 reads
Mumbai
Published: April 1, 2020 12:38 pm
1 / 7
Sara Ali Khan inspired hairstyles you can try at home
Sara Ali Khan is a popular actress of Bollywood. Within a short period of time, Sara has made a mark in the industry. The stunning actress who is just two films old is often in the news due to her interesting upcoming projects and fashionable looks. Since her debut in Bollywood, Sara has made many stylish appearances giving her fans and followers fashion goals. Be it rocking a casual look or slaying in gowns and saree, Sara's style is always on point. Apart from outfits, Sara Ali Khan's hairstyles also create a buzz. Sara is one such actress who often steps out in different hairstyles. Right from high ponytail to low bun and more, Sara has proved she can nail every hairstyle with ease. One thing we love the most is that Sara's hairstyles are simple and easy to recreate. As all of us are self isolating and looking for ways to make our quarantine period interesting, here are six Sara Ali Khan inspired hairstyles to try at home.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 7
Side braids
Sara totally nailed the side braids with soft waves hairstyle.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 7
Twisted high pony
Here's how you can add a twist in your ponytail and create something new. This twisted high-pony look suits Sara. Isn't it?
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 7
A side braid with tousled waves
This hairstyle is worth a try.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 7
Crown braid
If not side, one can opt for crown braid with wavy curls. It might look hard but it's totally doable.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 7
Two ponytail
Here's how you can add a 'cute' factor in your look.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 7
Half high ponytail
This one will never go out of style and you can do it all by yourself.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Add new comment