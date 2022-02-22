Adorable photos of Sara Ali Khan with little Jeh Ali Khan from his first birthday bash

1 / 6

Adorable pictures from Jeh's first birthday bash

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's apple of eye Jeh Ali Khan turned one on February 21, 2022. On the special occasion, the two celebrated the first birthday of the little munchkin with the family. Yesterday Jeh's sister Sara Ali Khan took to social media to share glimpses from the birthday bash, thereby leaving fans in awe of little munchkin Jeh. Take a look at all the happy pictures of Sara Ali Khan with her sibling gang from Jeh's first birthday party.

Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan's Instagram