Adorable photos of Sara Ali Khan with little Jeh Ali Khan from his first birthday bash

Published on Feb 22, 2022 06:21 PM IST   |  2.9K
   
    Adorable pictures from Jeh's first birthday bash

    Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's apple of eye Jeh Ali Khan turned one on February 21, 2022. On the special occasion, the two celebrated the first birthday of the little munchkin with the family. Yesterday Jeh's sister Sara Ali Khan took to social media to share glimpses from the birthday bash, thereby leaving fans in awe of little munchkin Jeh. Take a look at all the happy pictures of Sara Ali Khan with her sibling gang from Jeh's first birthday party.

    Happiest first birthday!

    Sara shared an adorable glimpse of the revelries that took place in the Khan house. She captioned the post as Happiest first birthday baby.

    All about love

    The entire Khan family came together to celebrate Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's youngest son Jeh Ali Khan's first birthday. In this picture, Sara can be seen holding little baby Jeh while he played with his elder brother Ibrahim.

    Happy together

    In this adorable picture, Saif, Sara, Ibrahim, and Jeh can be seen posing together. For little Jeh's birthday, Sara Ali Khan decided to twin with her little brother in white outfits. Meanwhile, Saif and Ibrahim also opted for a similar colour to attend the party.

    Cuteness overloaded

    Taimur only appeared in one picture but he made sure to steal all the attention with his cuteness. In the click where the father-children clan can be seen posing for the camera, Ibrahim can be seen carrying little brother Taimur on his shoulders.

    Brother-sister goals

    From holding the youngest Nawab in her hands to feeding him, the pictures give Sara's followers a sneak peek of the amicable bond Saif Ali Khan's children share with one another.

