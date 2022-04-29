Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Sara Ali Khan: Actresses who rocked quirky lip colours

1 / 6

Actresses with quirky lipshade

Bollywood actresses and their fashion game always makes headlines. Whatever they wear becomes a trend. They often try to stand out with their bold choices either in their outfits or in their makeup. Most of the actresses love experimenting with their looks and when it comes to applying lipshade, most of them do not hesitate in trying new quirky shades. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Sara Ali Khan there are several actresses who made headlines for their lipshades. Today we are going to list down 5 actresses with quirky lipshade.

Photo Credit : Getty Images