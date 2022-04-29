Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Sara Ali Khan: Actresses who rocked quirky lip colours

Bollywood actresses and their fashion game always makes headlines. Whatever they wear becomes a trend. They often try to stand out with their bold choices either in their outfits or in their makeup. Most of the actresses love experimenting with their looks and when it comes to applying lipshade, most of them do not hesitate in trying new quirky shades. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Sara Ali Khan there are several actresses who made headlines for their lipshades. Today we are going to list down 5 actresses with quirky lipshade.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Sara Ali Khan grabbed all the limelight when she shared a picture of her wearing blue lipshade. She could be seen wearing blue denim shorts that she paired with a white tee, black glasses and blue lipshade.
Photo Credit : Sara's blue lipshade
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked stunning as she wore orange lipshade in her appearance at the 70th edition of the elite Cannes Film Festival in a black off shoulder gown.
Look at Deepika slay her black lipshade in this saree look. How many hearts for this one?
Photo Credit : A Fashionista's diary/Instagram
Priyanka Chopra looks nothing less than perfection in this picture as she nails her grey lipshade look with so much ease.
Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram
When we talk about quirky lipshades then this purple lipshade look of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has to be there in the list. This purple lipshade is one of the most unique shades that any actress has ever worn on a red carpet.
