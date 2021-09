1 / 6

Most trending Bollywood pictures of the week

Bollywood has always surprised fans. Fans look up to their favourite actors and follow every move they make. Ananya Panday has been setting the internet on fire with her picture wearing a sleeveless deep V-neck yellow dress with white sunflower print on the outfit. Fans are awaiting the release of her upcoming movies, which include Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Karan Johar’s Liger. Along with Ananya Panday, even Sara Ali Khan’s meditating by the hills, Parineeti Chopra’s dinner with family in Maldives, and Katrina Kaif’s “sweater weather” look have all been trending. Here are the most trending pictures from the Bollywood industry, this week. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla