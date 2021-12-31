Atrangi Re to Shershaah: 5 Movies to binge-watch this New Year

Now that you have watched all the classic Christmas films, it is time to make a list for New Year weekend. And movies are the best way to celebrate a typically joyful time with friends and family. While some might not be able to pop up bottles with friends in person this year, at least we can dive into some super good movies right from the comfort of our sofa as we travel from 2021 to 2022. Although the year was not a normal one it gave us some of the best entertaining movies of all time. Here's a round-up of the best movies of the year to welcome New Year 2022.
Here's a unique fiction story with fascinating cast of actors, a refreshing soundtrack and some outstanding performances. If you wish to watch a Chaka Chak musical love story this New Year, this one is the perfect pick for you.
An outstanding family entertainer, Mimi depicts an important topic and turns it into an engaging, compassionate, and empowering take on humanity and motherhood. For those looking for laughs and love this New Year, Mimi is the perfect film to take a happy ride.
Shershaah's biggest success is its effort to take us back to one of the most important chapters of Indian history with incredible characters, who drive the way to a rousing ending. The movie stars Sidharth Malhotra against Kiara Advani and their incredible chemistry is sure to make you fall in love this New Year.
Veer Sooryavanshi aka Akshay Kunar flawlessly took over the mantle from Simmba and Singham, and with a heavy dose of flying cars and somersaulting, this one is a perfect New Year's Eve entertainer for you.
83 is a wonderful tribute to our country full of cricket fans and its players. The film revolves around the iconic win of India at Cricket World Cup 1983. Helmed by Kabir Singh, 83 is a perfect pick to light up your mood and take a ride back to 1983 World Cup victory.
