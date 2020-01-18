Home
Best Photos of the Week: Love Aaj Kal poster, Deepika Padukone's makeup to Shraddha Kapoor's promotional look

We have the most liked, most shared, the best makeup look, the best-dressed celebrities of the week right here. Check out the entire list.
1593 reads Mumbai Updated: January 18, 2020 08:00 am
  • 1 / 7
    Check out these BEST PHOTOS of the week right here

    Check out these BEST PHOTOS of the week right here

    This eventful week has finally come to an end. Bollywood had some of the biggest trendsetters this week, from the poster release of the much-awaited movie, Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan to the back to back promotions of Street Dancer 3D. B-town stars have been blessing our feed with their pictures. Fans couldn't get enough of the first look of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal. Next up was Chhapaak star Deepika Padukone's makeup look. The actress in one of her promotional looks decided to give a twist to her clean makeup look as she opted for a yellow kurta by Sabyasachi with a sleek low hair bun, deep brown smokey eyes, thick brows, nude lips, chunky earrings and golden stilettos. Today, we have the most liked, most shared, the best makeup look, the best dressed of the week right here. Check out the entire list.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani/Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Most liked picture of the week

    Most liked picture of the week

    Our Instagram family couldn't get enough of the stunning Pataudi family and this picture starring all the Pataudis in one frame become the most liked picture of the week.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Most shared picture of the week

    Most shared picture of the week

    The first poster of the much-awaited Imtiaz Ali's directorial Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan became the most shared picture of this week as fans of the two actors couldn't hide their excitement over the first look and the trailer.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Best makeup look of the week

    Best makeup look of the week

    The reigning queen of B-Town was on full fashion parade as she was seen wearing one of the most stylish and we absolutely loved this yellow kurta from Sabyasachi paired completed with with a sleek low hair bun, deep brown smokey eyes, thick brows, and nude lips.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Best outfit of the week

    Best outfit of the week

    Shraddha Kapoor’s baroque style Reem Acra was the absolute winner this week.Her baroque style Reem Acra looked like a chic dream.. Her look included a black brocade crop top with black velvet tie straps. She teamed her top with a pair of high waist black flared black pants. Shraddha styled her look with center parted hairdo, filled in brows, light smokey eyes and soft pink lips.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 7
    Best Celebrity couple of the week

    Best Celebrity couple of the week

    Well, one of the most loved celeb couples globally does it again with Jonas Brothers new song "What a man gotta do" where we see the couple indulging in a fun banter of yet again in a music video featuring the Jonas brothers with their wives.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Trending celebrity of the week

    Trending celebrity of the week

    The Queen was yet again the most trending celeb of the week due to the promotions of Chhapaak and her stunning style statements all through the week.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

