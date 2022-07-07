Chilling with Ibrahim Ali Khan to working out: A look into Sara Ali Khan Summer 2022 in London; PICS

Sara Ali Khan is a social media queen and there are no second thoughts about it. The actress, who made her debut with the 2018 release Kedarnath, has been quite active on Instagram and often makes headlines for her social media activities. In fact, the Pataudi princess has aced the art of keeping her fans intrigued about her life. From her movie announcements to pics from her vacations, her family time, each of Sara’s Instagram posts is a treat for the fans.
On the other hand, Sara has also carved a niche for herself as a fashion icon among the youth and never fails to win hearts with her style sense every time she steps out in the city. From the gym looks to red carpet looks, casuals to ethnic wear, Sara certainly knows how to pull off each look with perfection. Interestingly, the Love Aaj Kal actress is currently making the headlines as she enjoying her vacation in London and has been slaying with her summer look. And today, we bring you an insight into Sara’s summer 2022 in London.
Photo Credit : sara ali khan instagram
Sara struck a perfect post with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan during her London vacation. The actress was seen flaunting her love for neon as she wore a black crop t-shirt with ripped jeans and paired it with a neon green jacket and handbag. On the other hand, Ibrahim looked dapper in his dark blue coloured sweatshirt with denims.
This pic had Sara enjoying a sunny summer day in London and she was seen sporting a casual sporty look. The actress wore a white t-shirt with black track pants and completed the look with her neon green coloured jacket.
Sara was a happy soul in this candid pic with Ibrahim and Jeh. Can’t miss out on how Jeh was looking at his elder sister.
This is certainly a frame-worthy pic as Sara posed with daddy Saif Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim during her London vacation.
This adorable pic had Sara, Saif, Ibrahim and little Jeh posing together for a perfect family pic. They are indeed having a fun family time in London.
During the vacation, Sara made sure to continue with her love for workouts and was seen posing post an exercise session.
Sara was seen posing with ace designer Manish Malhotra in London and they had their style game on point. Sara was seen dressed in an orange tee-shirt that she combined with a pair of white trousers and a neon-green jacket.