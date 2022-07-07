Chilling with Ibrahim Ali Khan to working out: A look into Sara Ali Khan Summer 2022 in London; PICS

1 / 8

Sara Ali Khan’s Summer 2022 in London

Sara Ali Khan is a social media queen and there are no second thoughts about it. The actress, who made her debut with the 2018 release Kedarnath, has been quite active on Instagram and often makes headlines for her social media activities. In fact, the Pataudi princess has aced the art of keeping her fans intrigued about her life. From her movie announcements to pics from her vacations, her family time, each of Sara’s Instagram posts is a treat for the fans. On the other hand, Sara has also carved a niche for herself as a fashion icon among the youth and never fails to win hearts with her style sense every time she steps out in the city. From the gym looks to red carpet looks, casuals to ethnic wear, Sara certainly knows how to pull off each look with perfection. Interestingly, the Love Aaj Kal actress is currently making the headlines as she enjoying her vacation in London and has been slaying with her summer look. And today, we bring you an insight into Sara’s summer 2022 in London.

Photo Credit : sara ali khan instagram