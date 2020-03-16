Home
Deepika Padukone to Sara Ali Khan: Bollywood actresses who pulled off ruffle outfits like a pro

Our B-town divas are always at their stylish best and keep experimenting with their looks. Check out the list of the actresses who pulled off ruffle outfits with ease and set major fashion goals.
2027 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    B-Town actresses in ruffle outfits

    Our B-town divas are not only popular for their versatility and talent, but also for their impeccable fashion sense and style. Be it as basic as an airport look or a glamorous red carpet appearance, a casual coffee date or a stunning party look, they keep surprising us with some of the most stylish and gorgeous outfits ever. The actresses never shy away from experimenting and always ace their fashion game. From fur coats to absolutely gorgeous embellished lehengas and mirrored red carpet gowns, they define fashion as glam and comfort. Ranveer Singh's quirky sense of style is always a hit and leaves everyone speechless. Laal Singh Chaddha actor is style icon for many and keeps impressing us with her fashion sense. However, many celebs have also experimented with their looks and rocked the ruffle outfits. Check it out.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images, Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 7
    Ananya Panday

    Ananya stood apart owing to her chic and elegant look at this red carpet. She gave the LBD a twist with all the ruffles coupled with some sequins work, and a pair of boots.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 7
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Our very own desi girl looked like a princess in a lavish ruffled gown by Georges Hobeika at Cannes 2019.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 7
    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    She is a true blue fashionista and there is no denying that. Her stylish looks always leave us stunned. For an appearance at her chat show, Bebo donned a high-neck ruffled neckline that also bore pleated details along the front.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 7
    Sara Ali Khan

    The Kedarnath actress looked ravishing at this event as she put together all those ruffles and the heels and posed with complete poise.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 7
    Janhvi Kapoor

    The Dhadak actress had attended an event wearing a white dress with feathered ruffles which she teamed up with a pair of matching heels.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 7
    Deepika Padukone

    She is the ultimate queen of fashion and always bowls us over with her impeccable style statements. Deepika opted for a pink high low hem gown featuring layers of dramatic ruffles and shoulders that mimic angel wings, by Ashi Studio at the red carpet of Cannes 2018.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

