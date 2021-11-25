Dostana to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai; 5 iconic love triangle films to binge watch ahead of Atrangi Re release

Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar's much-awaited film Atrangi Re's trailer just released recently. It is quite evident from the trailer that it is a love triangle between these 3. But who gets the girl and who suffers a heartbreak, that we will come to know only after the film releases.
Photo Credit : Atrangi Re
One of the most loved movies of the 90's era was this Karan Johar film. The love tale of Rahul, Anjali and Tina had won several hearts. The Rani Mukerji, Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan starrer was a love triangle that is etched in our memories.
Photo Credit : YouTube
The film that can still make us fall in love and that made us believe in true love and soulmates was Dil To Paagal Hai. This film too was a love triangle between Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Bajirao Mastani was a love triangle set in Indian mythology. Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' hard hitting tale of love and war can never be forgotten by anyone.
A modern day love tale that was loved by the youth so much that it has compelled the makers to come up with a sequel starred Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles. The unique storyline, songs and the acting, everything played in favour of the movie.