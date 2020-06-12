Flashback Friday: When Sara Ali Khan carried her own luggage at the airport & her humbleness won the internet

1 / 8

Sara Ali Khan gave us a glimpse of her modest side when she carried her own luggage at the airport

Sara Ali Khan made her much awaited debut back in 2018 with the movie Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Being born into a family of Royals and filmstars, every action of the star kid was observed closely by fans of her parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh even before her debut. The actress was not always the same as she looks like now physically. Sara was always a credential student at the University of Columbia but she always wanted to be on screen as an actor. Her father Saif Ali Khan revealed how she decided to become an actress after watching actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. "There was actress Aishwarya Rai on stage in New York with people going ballistic and Sara sitting on the floor behind the curtain saying 'This is what I want to do'," Saif said about Sara on Koffee with Karan where he appeared with his daughter. Sara then started another journey on her own, her weightloss journey. Sara weighed 96 kilos and was headstrong about looking fit on the screen for her debut film. Sara said that she wanted to feel healthy and empowered, emotionally, physically, and mentally. Just like her younger brother, Taimur Ali Khan the actress is also a paparazzi favorite due to her down to earth nature and her beauty, Sara always has a sweet gesture of holding her hands whenever paps click her pictures. As we know how airport looks are popular nowadays, the actress opts for her effortless basic kurta look for most of her airport looks and one such occasion she did the most surprising thing of carrying her luggage at the airport. When on the other hand actresses opt for shades and airport looks with expensive tags Sara kept thing simple and her humble act won millions of hearts all over the internet. Check photos of the same.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani